What to do before sundown and Mass in The Blood of Dawnwalker

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You have a day in which to explore Laslea village and do chores before Mass in Dawnwalker, but what should you spend that time doing?

Coen explores the village before Sundown and Mass in The Blood of Dawnwalker
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

When starting The Blood of Dawnwalker, you'll be given a day before sundown and Mass in which to do chores and explore the village of Laslea, with a few obvious priorities, but nothing that'll take the entire day. With multiple potential chores and quests laid around the village and each one using up a certain amount of time, I'll lay out the best ones to do before time runs out.

Everything you should do in The Blood of Dawnwalker before Sundown Mass

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

There are five major quests you'll want to hit prior to sundown in The Blood of Dawnwalker, laid out on the map below.

  1. Getting herbs from Anca. This is a mandatory one that starts you off after the brutal Force feed choice in The Blood of Dawnwalker, and will include learning how to brew the medicine, as well as sparring with your father afterwards to learn combat mechanics.
  2. Fishing with your siblings. This introduces a key element of the mythology, the Uriashi, who you won't meet until later otherwise.
  3. Chase down Vasil. This is a surprise quest that occurs when a local lout called Vasil hurls an insult at you, at which point you'll have to chase him down. Depending on the choices you make, you'll learn unarmed combat mechanics from this quest.
  4. Help Iorgu find his lost pig. This grants you a small amount of money and meat at the end of the quest you can use later.
  5. Help Gremla find the lost banner. This introduces Focus and investigation mechanics, and for more help, find out how to find the banner in The Blood of Dawnwalker.

All these quests should line you up perfectly with the amount of time needed to fill the day, without starting anything that you don't have time to finish. Keep in mind that you don't necessarily have to do them in the order shown above.

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You can meet an Uriash before Sundown Mass in The Blood of Dawnwalker

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

In reality, it doesn't matter too how much how this time as spent, as the tutorial doesn't have a huge amount of lasting impact and even the rewards you get from Gremla and Iorgu aren't particularly significant, but this combination of quests above gives you a solid combination of background lore and tutorials for key mechanics that might otherwise go unexplained.

For more help setting out on your journey, check out the best weapons in The Blood of Dawnwalker so you know what to look for, or for a later decision with Anca, find out: should you throw the notes in the fire in The Blood of Dawnwalker!

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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