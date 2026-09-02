What to do before sundown and Mass in The Blood of Dawnwalker

When starting The Blood of Dawnwalker, you'll be given a day before sundown and Mass in which to do chores and explore the village of Laslea, with a few obvious priorities, but nothing that'll take the entire day. With multiple potential chores and quests laid around the village and each one using up a certain amount of time, I'll lay out the best ones to do before time runs out.
Everything you should do in The Blood of Dawnwalker before Sundown Mass
There are five major quests you'll want to hit prior to sundown in The Blood of Dawnwalker, laid out on the map below.
Fishing with your siblings. This introduces a key element of the mythology, the Uriashi, who you won't meet until later otherwise.
Chase down Vasil. This is a surprise quest that occurs when a local lout called Vasil hurls an insult at you, at which point you'll have to chase him down. Depending on the choices you make, you'll learn unarmed combat mechanics from this quest.
Help Iorgu find his lost pig. This grants you a small amount of money and meat at the end of the quest you can use later.
All these quests should line you up perfectly with the amount of time needed to fill the day, without starting anything that you don't have time to finish. Keep in mind that you don't necessarily have to do them in the order shown above.
In reality, it doesn't matter too how much how this time as spent, as the tutorial doesn't have a huge amount of lasting impact and even the rewards you get from Gremla and Iorgu aren't particularly significant, but this combination of quests above gives you a solid combination of background lore and tutorials for key mechanics that might otherwise go unexplained.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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