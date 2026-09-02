What to do first in The Blood of Dawnwalker

If you've just made it through the tutorial in The Blood of Dawnwalker and the 30 day timer has begun, you'll be wondering where to go and what to do first. You're given a few threads to follow up on, but ultimately there's a lot of options left to you, and the ticking clock can definitely add some urgency to proceedings. Below I'll explain what to do and where to go first in Dawnwalker for the best initial start, though keep in mind that this is a game with a pretty brutal introduction, and there's no obviously easy choice.
Best things to do first in The Blood of Dawnwalker
After leaving Laslea village and separating from Anca in The Blood of Dawnwalker, there are several threads to follow, and multiple locations nearby to hit. Here are the ones I'd recommend:
Go to both Scouting Towers. Now that you're in vampire mode, you can scale both the Tower in Laslea and the one in the Marshes to reveal the most northernly section of the map.
Clear the soldier's camp outside of Laslea. This will give you a basic array of rewards that can help you going forward, including better gear. They're hardly the best weapons in The Blood of Dawnwalker, but it's a start.
Speak to the Miller's wife. This starts a new quest about rescuing the Miller that will put you in contact with the Rebels. It's easy if you don't try and free the Miller, but difficult if you do. If you want some help, check out how to save Mert the Miller in The Blood of Dawnwalker.
Save the prisoners. There's a caravan of prisoners on the road to the military camp who you can save. I definitely recommend doing this at night for the best advantage, as at this early point in the game, the choice between claws or swords in The Blood of Dawnwalker is pretty straightforward.
With that in mind, you should have taken down a couple of (easier) challenges and set yourself up for a bit more freeform exploring, or even an attempt to save the Miller himself, if you're feeling brave.
Keep in mind that The Blood of Dawnwalker is hardest at its early hours (at least from my experience) but will get easier as you acquire more perks and weapons, as well as come to learn the nuances of gameplay. So while the challenges listed above may be difficult, they're still about as easy as the game gets at this point. If it's still too hard for you, considering tweaking the difficulty settings in the menu.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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