Is How to Fish on PS5 and Xbox?

A How to Fish console release for PS5 and Xbox Series X is on the cards as the developer duo seem to be working on a port. But that's unfortunately all there is to say for now on the topic. However, the surprise success of the game means the developers have said there's more fishing action to come. Here's what we know about a console release for How to Fish and what the future holds for the game.
How to Fish console release
The two developers at Dazed Games are planning on bringing the game to consoles (and Mac), but there isn't a release date. In a response on the Dazed Games website to a frequently asked question, they say "Yes! But we don't know when yet". I also presume that by "consoles" they mean PS5, Xbox Series X, and maybe Switch 2, but that hasn't been clarified.
And that's all there is to it for now. If you really want to play How to Fish, you need to find some way of playing it on a PC via Steam. How to Fish is also Steam Deck Verified, so if you happen to own one of those handhelds, that's another option for you.
When How to Fish eventually arrives on consoles, those players should at least get a bigger game as the developers have also said that more content will be added and plenty of bugs will get fixed. Again, there's nothing concrete about the specifics of new content – new islands and fish seem like a safe bet – but it's hardly surprising that they're committing to console ports and more content considering the game sold one million copies in two days.
Anyway, whichever platform you're able to play the game on now, consider reading my How to Fish islands walkthrough, which guides you through all five of the game's islands.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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