13 years after famous Microsoft dunk, ex-PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida says Xbox disc-to-digital feature is "a great move"

Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida has praised the new Xbox disc-to-digital initiative, with many pointing out the irony of his classic PS4 game sharing video following Sony's decision to drop physical games.
Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that physical Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S discs will soon be able to be transferred to digital games. This comes around a month after Sony confirmed it will stop producing physical games in 2028 for the PS5 and any future PlayStation console. That, funnily enough, also came shortly after GTA 6 confirmed that its 'physical' games will be codes in boxes instead of a real physical game, meaning you're buying a license that can be revoked at any time, as Sony was keen to remind players in an ill-timed email.
Over on Twitter, Yoshida tweeted Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's post announcing the initiative, calling it "A great move by team Xbox." But of course, many people's minds went straight to one of PlayStation's biggest dunks on Xbox, with the "Official PlayStation Used Game Instructional Video" showing Yoshida simply handing a game to Adam Boyes as a jab at Xbox One's potential no-used-games policy.
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However, despite the irony, many have been praising Yoshida, asking for the former PlayStation boss to return now that Sony is consistently upsetting players due to its poor, somewhat anti-consumer, decisions, with one user saying "You've always had class praising Nintendo Microsoft and even Steam for the good they do even when you were directly working for PlayStation." adding that "PlayStation hasn't been the same without you."
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