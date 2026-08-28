All new Elden Ring weapons and armor added in the Tarnished edition

There are new Elden Ring weapons and armor in the Tarnished Edition, giving you a range of new offensive options like Leontiel's Greatsword, the Reed Great Katana, Hefty Scimitar and Golden Order Flail, to name a few standouts. Most, but not all, of these come with related armor, but to get them you've got to know where to look. So, below, I'll run through all the new gear you can get and where you can find it.
All new Elden Ring Tarnished Edition weapons
There are seven weapons that were added in the Tarnished Edition of Elden Ring. They're mainly a mix of things that use features from Shadow of the Erdtree, or versions of class gear you can find out in the world:
Reverse Bladed Sword
Idus sword
Hefty Scimitar
Reed Great Katana
Ritual Thrusting Shield
Leontiel's Greatsword
Golden Order Flail
Reverse Bladed Sword
The Reverse Bladed Sword is probably the easiest new weapon to get as you can just buy it from the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold. Previously you could find it northeast from the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace in Shadow of the Erdtree. It scales with strength and dexterity and includes the Blind Spot skill to attack from the side.
The Idus sword is another easy get, as it's very close to the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace, marked on on the map below. You can also get the Silver Grooved Armor set from the Nomadic Merchant right next to the Site of Grace (more on that below)
Look for a body under a tree when you reach the location marked above and you can loot the sword off it. The Idus Sword has the piercing thrust skill that lets you inflict damage past armor and other defenses.
Hefty Scimitar
The Hefty Scimitar is the starting weapon for the Heavy Knight class, but you can also get it from the Nomadic Merchant north of the Fort Haight West Site of Grace in the far East of Limgrave, here:
The Hefty Scimitar comes with the Spinning Slash skill and is good for dex builds. There's also a Heavy Knight armor set you can get from the Isolated Merchant at the Isolated Merchant Site of Grace, which is detailed below.
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Reed Great Katana
The Reed Great Katana is found in Dragonbarrow and as long as you're fast can be got without having to deal with any enemies. You'll need to travel to the Fort Faroth Siter of grace and then head to the point marked on the map below.
That will take you past Elder Dragon Greyoll, the big white dragon lying on the floor (if you haven't killed them already). You'll actually need to climb up the big white fungal mound covered in red spots next to them to find the sword, on a body at the top.
The Reed Great Katana comes with the Overhead Stance skill added in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Ritual Thrusting Shield
The Ritual Thrusting Shield is tricky to get to but you can just run there and avoid most of the trouble if you're quick. You'll need to access the Colosseum via the Deep Siofra Well Site of Grace, which involves unlocking the lift at the end of the Siofra River underground area with two gargoyle keys.
Assuming you've done that, head to the Deep Siofra Well Site of Grace and then race past all the dangers to reach the Colosseum. Go behind the giant jar and you'll find the Ritual Thrusting Shield on a body inside. It's basically a shield you can attack with.
Leontiel's Greatsword
Getting Leontiel's Greatsword is where things start getting tricky as you'll have to defeat an invader. Travel to the Starscourge Radahn Site of Grace and then to the area marked on the map here:
When you get roughly to that spot you'll be invaded by Knight Leontiel and, when you defeat them, you'll get Leontiel's Greatsword and his armor (which I'll cover below). The sword comes with the Muleta skill, which is what Leontiel is doing when they're holding out the red cloth while you were fighting them. It basically lets you dodge and follow up with an attack.
Golden Order Flail
NOTE: This weapon and armor is only available if Leyndell hasn't become the Ashen Capital.
To get the Golden Order Flail you'll need to travel to the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace and then use the lift to reach the Statue or Radagon. The locations are close but Leyndell is a maze at the best of times, so make sure you're going in the right direction before you wander too far off.
If you've already done the Goldmask questline you'll be invaded by The Noble Broken Mask as you approach the statue. If you haven't done the quest yet you'll need to get and use the Law of Regression spell in front of the statue to continue.
Defeat The Noble Broken Mask to get the flail and Gold Armor set (detailed below). The Golden Order Flail uses a Causality Wraith skill that takes incoming damage to charge counter attacks.
All new Elden Ring Tarnished Edition armor
For set of armor were added to Elden Ring in the Tarnished Edition, Two are from the new classes that can also be found out in the world, one is mainly for show and another gives some risky options for Faith based builds:
Silver Grooved Armor (Idus Knight class)
Steel armor (Heavy Knight Class)
Leontiel's armor (decorative)
Golden Order Set (boosts Faith but reduces Focus)
Silver Grooved Armor
The Silver Grooved Armor is the starting gear for the new Idus Knight class and consists of the following:
Helm
Chest Armor
Gauntlets
Leg Armor
It can bought from the merchant at the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace for a total of 4500 runes. Just north east of this location you can also find the Idus Sword mentioned above. Its a lightweight set build for speed over protection.
Steel armor
The Steel Armor is the starting gear for the new Heavy Knight class and consists of:
Helm
Armor
Gauntlets
Greaves
It can be bought from the Isolated Merchant at the Isolated Merchant Site of Grace for a total of 4500 runes. It's a heavy set built to soak up damage and tank through life's problems.
Leontiel's armor
Leontiel's armor can be obtained when defeating Knight Leontiel, who invades you north of the Starscourge Radahn Site of Grace. There's a map and more details above with the info for Leontiel's Greatsword. It consists of:
Hat
Armor
Leather Gloves
Boots
It's a decent if not outstanding set that's mostly about looking cool. Especially if you're using the Greatsword's Muleta skill to look like a bullfighter.
Golden Order Set
NOTE: This armor is only available if Leyndell hasn't become the Ashen Capital.
You'll need to travel to the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace and then use the lift to reach the Statue or Radagon and fight the Noble Broken Mask that attacked you there if you've cast already Law of Regression spell there. The full details are outlined in the Golden Order Flail details above.
Assuming that's all okay you'll get this set once the invader is dead:
Broken Gold Mask
Tattoo (chest)
Tattoo (arm)
Tatto (leg)
This set increases Faith but decreases Focus, reducing your resistance to Sleep and Madness. So not one for people aren't 100% sure what they're doing.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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