A second Iron Man game has leaked this week, this time with EA Motive's take on the Marvel hero surfacing after 4 years

A blatantly unfinished trailer for EA Motive's Iron Man game has seemingly popped up online, days after footage from Avalanche's canceled Iron Man game also leaked. Tony Stark's got pretty bad cybersecurity for a billionaire genius, I guess.
EA Motive (the studio behind the Dead Space remake) first announced its collaboration with Marvel Games in 2022. Not much was known at the time aside from the fact that EA's Iron Man would be a third-person, single-player action-adventure game and tell an original story about Tony Stark.
Now, what appears to be an in-development trailer for the game is spreading across the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit and other social media forums. The footage has lots of work-in-progress assets on display, but you can still get a good idea of what EA Motive might be going for - there are explosive gadgets, melee combat, and really impressive flying through New York City.
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Brief cuts also show off a Shield Helicarrier ripped straight from the MCU, a progression system for customizing your Iron Man suit, and mainstay comic book characters, including love interest Pepper Potts and bestie James Rhodes.
Keep in mind, in-development games are always in flux, so anything you see here is subject to change. Heck, the trailer even has placeholder credits for Hulk and Ultron as the game's world director and executive producer, respectively.
We've reached out to an EA representative about the validity of the footage and will update this story if we hear anything.
This latest leak also shouldn't be confused for the Iron Man footage that popped up earlier in the week. Gameplay supposedly pulled from a PS3 devkit recently showed off what Avalanche Studios' Iron Man game would've looked like before the Just Cause studio had to pull the plug on its superhero adventure. The fact that both leaks happened in the same week seems to be a coincidence.
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