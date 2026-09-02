Who stole the Banner in The Blood of Dawnwalker Blasphemy quest?

The stolen banner in The Blood of Dawnwalker was taken from Gremla's shed as part of the Blasphemy quest in the beginning, and she asks you to find it (and by extension the thief). This is one of the optional quests of the tutorial that's largely about introducing Focus Mode as a mechanic, the system by which you highlight and analyze objects of interest. Below I'll show you who took the Banner and how to find them, so you can complete the Blasphemy quest in Dawnwalker.
How to find the stolen banner in The Blood of Dawnwalker
When investigating Gremla's shed as part of the Blasphemy quest, the specific things of note that you need to scrutinize are the footprints around the back of the shed, and the bloody scrap of the banner that they lead to.
The odd footprints and the blood on the banner give you two clues about the thief: that they have an injured hand, and that they walk with a cane, which definitely narrows down the villagers. Of course, Laslea isn't a small community, and even finding the person who matches that description isn't easy.
Where is the villager thief with the walking cane?
The banner thief in the Blasphemy quest is Premysl, the old man found sitting by the farm at the Northeast side of town at the location shown above. He has both the right injury and a cane, and will break under the pressure of questioning if you talk to him. However, this leads to a reveal about what's on the banner, and the subsequent choice about how to handle it.
Should you tell Gremla about the banner or not?
Premysl reveals that the banner is a monstrous presentation of vampiric butchery, which Brencis (if he gets it) is going to hang in the church instead of the cross. Premysl, a devout Christian, sees this is an unforgivable act of cowardice if they let it happen, whereas Gremla is just happy to make the banner if it means that Brencis leaves Laslea alone.
Of the two choices - telling Gremla that Premysl stole the banner or keeping the secret - I recommend that you tell Gremla the truth, but it doesn't really make a huge difference either way. She'll give you a small amount of money (25 Denarius), but without meaning to spoil, the consequences aren't really going to come up again in a significant way.
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Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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