How to brew the medicine in The Blood of Dawnwalker

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Anca's herbs for Esme require careful preparation, a recipe, memorizing how hot the water should be and how many spoonfuls to use

Coen holds up the herbs for brewing in The Blood of Dawnwalker
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

When Anca gives you herbs to brew medicine for your mom in The Blood of Dawnwalker, you have to create them from the recipe yourself. That would be fine, except it's not made clear that you have to brew the herbs in a specific way from memory, and can't back out to check the recipe at any time. If you need a refresher, here's how many spoonfuls of herbs to use and how hot the water should be.

Doing chores on the first day? Make sure you know what to do before sundown Mass in The Blood of Dawnwalker!

How hot should the water be and how many spoonfuls to use in The Blood of Dawnwalker?

The recipe for the herbs in The Blood of Dawnwalker

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Once you get ready to brew the herbs for your mother in The Blood of Dawnwalker, you'll have to choose the temperature of the water and the number of spoonfuls of herbs to use, according to the note she gives you. With that in mind, choose the following options:

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  1. [Use hot water]
  2. [Add three spoonfuls of herbs]

Choosing the water for brewing medicine in The Blood of Dawnwalker

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

That matches the recipe given to you by Anca back at her cabin, assuming you remembered to read it from your inventory. At this point you'll be able to give it to her in a cutscene, so you don't have to repeat the brutality of the force feeding choice from earlier.

We haven't tested the outcome of getting this recipe wrong, but unlike the moral choices that arise throughout Dawnwalker, this one is a clear correct/incorrect memory puzzle, so it seems safe to say that there'd be little benefit to getting this incorrect, unlike the stay with Anca or go choice in The Blood of Dawnwalker from earlier.

While still exploring Laslea, make sure you know how to find the banner in The Blood of Dawnwalker when investigating for Gremla! Or check out what Dawnwalker romances and relationships are potentially in your future...

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Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.

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