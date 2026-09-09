The Blood of Dawnwalker patch notes are among the funniest I've read, axing the "one red pipe asset we weren't supposed to use" and silencing dead NPCs who could still talk

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Rebel Wolves has also stopped torches from growing "uncontrollably"

The Blood of Dawnwalker screenshot showing a half-human, half-vampire hybrid holding a silver sword
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Blood of Dawnwalker has been out for a good few days now, giving Rebel Wolves – the studio headed by CD Projekt Red veterans with credits on bangers like The Witcher 3 – time to patch its new vampire RPG up a bit with hotfixes.

And that it has, with the latest little patch to drop for The Blood of Dawnwalker being an especially, erm, amusing one. Hotfix 1.0.4, as it's officially dubbed, might not be a huge update, per se – but it brings a good few much-needed fixes… and some hilarious tweaks, too.

I mean, as per the patch notes, one of the noted highlights is literally that "torches can no longer grow uncontrollably," because of course it is.

Another one of my favorite notes also has to be the fact that, uh "dead NPCs can no longer start dialogues" now. Although I never encountered that bug myself, thinking of a deceased guard or zombie nun speaking to Coen is truly wonderful.

That's not all, either – if you remember that placeholder dev asset Rebel Wolves (likely) accidentally used in The Blood of Dawnwalker's prologue, you'll be happy to learn it's gone.

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 from r/DawnwalkerOfficial/comments/1wbgcrr/hotfix_104

You know, the one that was bright red and labeled "DO NOT USE" over and over again? As the studio writes in its patch notes for the RPG, "We are no longer using that one red pipe asset we weren't supposed to use."

As funny as it is, I'm sure it was a bit of an immersion-breaker in the silver mines, so it's nice to see the devs have removed it. That's not to say there aren't some more "serious" fixes, though.

Rebel Wolves tackles plenty of bugs, crashes, and soft locks in 1.0.4, while also explaining that the devs have "improved the game's stability" overall with the hotfix. So, it's not all laughs, but I'm personally here for the parts that are.

As for what's next, the studio likely has a lot up its sleeve, as so far, we've just seen smaller patches. I'm keeping my own fingers crossed for a combat rework of sorts… but I know that's a hot take.

I suppose we'll just have to wait. One thing's for certain, however – whatever Rebel Wolves drops in the future won't be nearly as silly as this hotfix, with all of its seemingly random adjustments.

Read our The Blood of Dawnwalker review to find out why we think it has "clear Witcher DNA" if you're thinking about playing one of this year's biggest new games yourself.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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