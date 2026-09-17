You can't get a physical copy of GTA 6, but you can get the soundtrack on CD or a $125 deluxe vinyl collection

Rockstar has finally announced discs for GTA 6 – just not the kind you were probably hoping for. A soundtrack release called Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album will drop on November 20, just after the game itself, on CD and vinyl. The album features "34 original tracks" from a wide array of artists, including everyone from Travis Scott and Rauw Alejandro to Keith Richards and Morgan Wallen.
Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album is currently available to pre-order straight from the official site in an array of formats. You can get a two-disc CD for $20, or a vinyl collection on two transparent discs for $50. It seems Best Buy and Blood Records will each have a unique color pattern for the $50 vinyl collection, and an additional colorway will be sold through independent record shops.
There's also a $125 limited-edition vinyl collection that includes "two transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid" and "exclusive new artwork and packaging designs that echo the iconic style" of GTA 6.
The soundtrack will, of course, also be available on streaming services, and you can already listen to six of the tracks across platforms including YouTube. I've gotta say, hearing Morgan Wallen's modern country ballad sharing space with Keith Richards' old-school blues riff and an array of hip-hop and R&B tracks is absolutely bizarre, but hey, I guess that means there's something for everyone here.
Unfortunately, while physical music sales are soaring, game publishers are backing away from physical media, and Rockstar is giving GTA 6 a deluxe physical soundtrack release while refusing to give game collectors the same sort of treatment. I guess it's nice, at least, that we'll have some portion of GTA 6's content archived on disc for posterity.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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