PowerA has combined a flashy handbag and a Switch 2 case into one accessory, and I'm not mad about it

A new officially licensed Hyrule Crest East-West Bag for the Nintendo Switch 2 from the brand is currently listed for $44.99 at Amazon, with a launch date of September 30 later this month. It hasn't been officially announced, but X (Twitter) user LbabinzUS discovered the flashy Switch 2 case sitting at the US retailer with its classy green lining and subtle Zelda print today, and you can already pre-order it. It seems to be inspired by Tears of the Kingdom rather than the upcoming Ocarina of Time remake, but quite frankly, I might need it for my Switch 2 more.
PowerA
Powera East West Bag for Nintendo Switch 2 - Hyrule Crest
So far this upcoming East-West bag has yet to appear at UK retailers, but pre-orders at US Amazon are already good to go.
Rather than being any boring, simple Switch 2 case with a Hyrule Crest, this straight-up looks like a stylish bag that I can imagine Miranda Priestly having on her arm. (That's Meryl Streep's character from The Devil Wears Prada for those not in the know.)
The Zelda iconography that includes the iconic crest and the Zonai-inspired markings is incredibly subtle, as it's embossed on top of the bag rather than painted on, and I adore this sleek design choice. Had the marketing images on the Amazon US listing not included close-ups of the interior, I'd have thought this was a simple official Legend of Zelda bag, like those filling up the online shelves at the official Nintendo online store, and not a functional case for the Switch 2, but that's exactly what it is.
The Switch 2 accessory includes a padded compartment for the console so you can take it on the go, and it's compatible with the older Switch, OLED, and Lite models too. There are two pockets in addition to it, so you can pop in your wallet, purse, or some extra accessories. While I applaud PowerA for its storage options, I'm more impressed by the choice to include not just a pair of traditional handles, but an adjustable shoulder strap that shares the same dark, hunter-green as the bag's lining. This is the kind of Nintendo accessory that fashion-obsessed teenage me dreamed about.
If you're sitting there wondering what the "East-West" bag naming is all about, it has nothing to do with the Legend of Zelda-ness of it all. Instead, that's a name that's widely used to describe handbags with a pencil-case shape.
A Vogue article released on February 10 earlier this year also describes the East-West bag as one that "adds a touch of elegance to daytime looks and also makes for the perfect evening companion" and I think that applies to this Legend of Zelda version indefinitely.
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Sure, I'd maybe not recommend you take your pricey handheld out for a night on the town. Cocktails and expensive consoles do not mix, take it from me. Yet at least if you do, this case is definitely a trendy and fashionable way to go about it.
View all PowerA Nintendo Switch 2 accessories at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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