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GTA 6 soundtrack with all of the songs featured so far

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All of the GTA 6 songs featured in the Extended Look and trailers so far

Protagonist Lucia stands in a nightclub holding a drink in GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
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The GTA 6 soundtrack is already finding its way into fans Spotify playlists, with a lot of great songs dropping throughout the GTA 6 extended look. From classic '80s tunes that channel the Vice City vibes of Leonida, to more recent tracks from Miami artists, I've already been listening to so many of them on repeat since the gameplay deep dive dropped. So, if you find yourself trying to find a particular song that was featured in the latest look at GTA 6, then I'm here to help.

Below, you'll find the full GTA 6 songs list so far, with all of the tunes featured in the Extended Look's soundtrack in the order they appear, so you can put together the full playlist if you want to. Plus, if you're after a particular song that was featured, I've also included the timestamps from the video to help you find the track you're looking for. And further down, you can find the songs that were previously featured in GTA 6 trailer 1 and GTA 6 trailer 2, so you can have a complete GTA 6 song list to date.

If you're hungry for more, then here are all of the GTA 6 side activities we've identified, and what we know about how to steal cars in GTA 6.

GTA 6 Extended Look songs

GTA 6 extended look trailer 3 artwork showing protagonists Lucia and Jason masked with bandanas and walking away from a parked car

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
  • Pop Bottles - Birdman ft. Lil Wayne (0:08)
  • Pound Town (and Tay Keith) - Sexyy Red (0:50)
  • Skrilla - Kodak Black (1:46)
  • Let Your Love Flow - The Bellamy Brothers (6:00)
  • Love Bites - Def Leppard (6:43)
  • People Are People - Depeche Mode (8:21)
  • But I Think It's A Dream - Captain & Tennille (9:50)
  • Cars and Girls - Prefab Sprout (10:42)
  • Off the Grid - !!! (Chk Chk Chk) ft. Meah Pace (12:25)
  • GTA 6 Theme Song - DRÆVEN (13:41)
  • Devil Woman - Cliff Richard (16:49)
  • Se Me Nota (Agarrame) - Chimbala x Omega (20:10)
  • Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now) - Phil Collins (21:37)
  • Mine O' Mine - Aluna & Jayda G (22:03)
  • Elderbrook - Inner Light with Bob Moses (25:44)

GTA 6 trailer 1 and 2 songs

GTA 6 trailer screenshots

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It's hard to believe how long ago trailer 1 dropped now, but the song that accompanied our very first look at GTA 6 is still memorable. Then, of course, trailer 2 landed to bring us a proper introduction to the leading characters Lucia and Jason, with another unforgettable tune. You can find both songs below:

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
  • Love is a Long Road - Tom Petty (Trailer 1)
  • Hot Together - The Pointer Sisters (Trailer 2)

For more, we've put together a list of the GTA 6 cars and GTA 6 weapons identified so far, along with the GTA 6 locations that make up Leonida.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Heather Wald
Heather Wald
Evergreen Editor, Games

Heather Wald is the Evergreen Editor, Games at GamesRadar+. Her writing career began on a student-led magazine at Bath Spa University, where she earned a BA (Hons) in English literature. Heather landed her first role writing about tech and games for Stuff Magazine shortly after graduating with an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University. Now with almost seven years of experience working with GamesRadar+ on the features team, Heather helps to develop, maintain, and expand the evergreen features that exist on the site for games, as well as spearhead the Indie Spotlight series. You'll also see her contribute op-eds, interview-led features, and more. In her spare time, you'll likely find Heather tucking into RPGs and indie games, reading romance novels, and drinking lots of tea.

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