GTA 6's map is being stitched together using Google Earth and Paint

GTA 6's map is already being recreated using leaked footage, combined with Google Earth and Microsoft Paint.

Over the past weekend, reams of leaked GTA 6 footage made their way online, numbering 90 distinct videos. Developer Rockstar later legitimized the leak in a statement, saying they were "extremely disappointed" in the incident, but noting that the leak had not impeded the development of the upcoming game.

Now, merely a few days after the original leak, dedicated GTA fans are putting together an in-game map of GTA 6's world based on the leaked footage. As reported by Kotaku (opens in new tab), the fans are pouring over the leaked footage to put together their own map, but, unfortunately, they can't use any of the footage in their final creation, since Rockstar is hitting those who host the content with DMCA notices.

As such, GTA forum (opens in new tab) users, where the map is being compiled, have had to get really creative in their recreation. Some users are employing Google Earth screenshots as stand-ins for map screenshots from the leaked footage, while others are using tools like Microsoft Paint to draw out their very own maps.

However, things become even harder when trying to find out the actual dimensions of GTA 6's eventual map. It won't be a 1:1 recreation after all, as Rockstar has always scaled down versions of their in-game worlds compared to their real-life counterparts. So far, it seems as though people are using Rockstar's own engine measurements for GTA 5's map to replicate this new version.

Of course, this is all assuming the content in the leaked GTA 6 footage even makes it into the final version of the game. Considering all the leaked footage is very much in progress, and there's no telling how far through development Rockstar is, it's possible we could see a very different map in the final game compared to what we've seen in the leaked footage so far.

Just a few days ago, it was reported the hackers accused of the GTA 6 leak are now facing an FBI investigation.