Hacker accused of GTA 6 leak faces FBI investigation

Uber claims it was recently hacked by the same actor or group behind the massive GTA 6 leak, and it's now working with the FBI and US Department of Justice in its investigation.

"We believe that this attacker (or attackers) are affiliated with a hacking group called Lapsus$, which has been increasingly active over the last year or so," Uber said in a recent statement (opens in new tab). "This group typically uses similar techniques to target technology companies, and in 2022 alone has breached Microsoft, Cisco, Samsung, Nvidia and Okta, among others.

"There are also reports over the weekend that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games," it adds. "We are in close coordination with the FBI and US Department of Justice on this matter and will continue to support their efforts."

The GTA 6 leak was partly the result of a Slack breach, and the hacking methods Uber describes echo this approach. Uber reckons that the credentials of a contractor's account were compromised via malware, purchased online, and then used to access other accounts as well as tools like G-Suite and Slack.

Rockstar addressed the GTA 6 leak yesterday, confirming that an unauthorized third party had illegally accessed its network and downloaded the materials which were shared online. The studio maintains that "work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned," though the situation will undoubtedly be a nightmare to deal with. In a separate statement, Rockstar parent Take-Two affirmed it had "taken steps to isolate and contain this incident."