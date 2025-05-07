"Chat did we cook?": GTA 6 devs are "so proud" as Rockstar drops trailer 2, saying that "working hard pays off"

With absolutely zero warning, Rockstar Games broke the internet for the second time in under a week yesterday when it dropped GTA 6 trailer 2 , and the devs behind the upcoming open-world blockbuster are clearly rightfully pleased with what they've been working on.

Multiple GTA 6 devs took to Twitter after the trailer was revealed to share their work, including graphics programmer Víctor Ávila, who had but a simple question : "Chat did we cook?" Based on the fact that the trailer accumulated 19 million views on YouTube in just two hours , with views continuing to soar beyond 69 million since, I think it's safe to say that, yes, they did.

Fellow graphics programmer Arthur Medeiros is "so proud," and is clearly super excited too, as he proclaims that "WE'RE COOKINGGGGG." Any GTA dev fully deserves to unleash some caps lock-fuelled hype on Twitter given what they've contributed to, let's face it.

That sense of pride was echoed by Mariah Jankie, a senior QA tester for functionality who says : "So proud. I hope y'all enjoy the trailer. First thing I did was call my mum to show her. Working hard pays off."

Rockstar Games senior environment artist Jonathon Gregory Bick also states that "we have been working hard," and looking at the incredible attention to detail and graphical fidelity alone, it's not at all hard to believe him. Beer bottles have tiny bubbles in them even when they're not the focal point of the shot, for crying out loud.

Elsewhere, Alex Hadjadj, vice president of technology and technical director of graphics at Rockstar, shares a quote from GTA 6 co-protagonist Jason, tweeting : "'If we're gonna do this, we're doing it right.'" While the dev might just be sharing a line from the game, it sounds like it could also be a behind-the-scenes thought process from Rockstar in relation to the development itself, but that's just speculation. It would tie into the studio's obvious commitment to quality, though.

Hyped? You should be, although the unfortunate news from last week remains – there's now over a year to go before GTA 6 will actually be in our hands, with that fall 2025 release window now a distant dream. Here's hoping it'll be worth the wait when it launches on May 26 next year – it certainly looks promising so far.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors