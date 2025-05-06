With 19 million views, 312k comments, and 3 million likes in 4 hours, I think it's safe to say GTA 6 trailer 2 has broken YouTube

We now live in a post GTA 6 trailer 2 world. After keeping fans waiting for over a year since the first trailer, Rockstar has finally given the world a second look at its long-awaited open-world game – and clearly, the pent-up demand for GTA 6 news has been waiting for this outlet.

As this post goes live, the new trailer has already amassed 19 million views, 312k comments, and 3 million likes on YouTube, just a few hours after its 9:30am ET debut. The numbers will certainly be even higher by the time you read this, as I've already had to go back and update those figures by the millions multiple times as I put this write-up together.

The trailer is currently #1 on YouTube's trending list, ahead of various pieces of Met Gala coverage, the Squid Game season 3 teaser, and a golf video I could not begin to unpack.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The original GTA 6 trailer amassed 93 million views in the first 24 hours after its launch, which marked a record for any non-music-video YouTube debut. Given all the hype for the game, at this point I'd be more surprised if the second trailer didn't beat that record.

For anyone who's speculated about GTA 6 trailers appearing at events like Summer Game Fest or The Game Awards, there's a reason Rockstar doesn't bother participating in industry shows for major news drops. The studio can just drop a trailer on a random Tuesday morning and still make the kind of impact other developers can only dream of.

