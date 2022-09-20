GTA 6 leak prompts outpouring of public support from Cyberpunk 2077, Last of Us devs

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us developers are among those voicing support for Rockstar developers following a massive GTA 6 leak.

Over the past weekend, a mass of alleged in-progress screenshots and videos made their way online from GTA 6, including GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets. Shortly after, Rockstar confirmed the leaked footage was real, writing that they were "extremely disappointed."

A few days after the leak, other developers are now voicing their support for Rockstar staff. Among those is Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann, with the tweet seen just below, urging developers who've had their work shared online to "keep pushing" and "keep making art."

To my fellow devs out there affected by the latest leak, know that while it feels overwhelming right now, it’ll pass. One day we’ll be playing your game, appreciating your craft, and the leaks will be relegated to a footnote on a Wikipedia page. Keep pushing. Keep making art. ♥️September 18, 2022 See more

Druckmann himself is no stranger to leaked footage. Prior to The Last of Us Part 1 launching earlier this month, gameplay segments made their way online via YouTube, depicting vast parts of the unreleased game, as well as full cutscenes in some cases.

Elsewhere, Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko has also voiced support for Rockstar developers with the tweet below. Sasko urges those online not to engage with the leaked content, believing social media users can help improve things for developers by simply ignoring the leaked content.

Dread to think what the Rockstar team is going through right now. Years of work are now being shredded, torn apart, analized, misunderstood, taken out of context, and memed. A destructive cycle games industry knows way too well. Help to make it better and don't engage with leaks.September 18, 2022 See more

Quest designer Patrick Mills, meanwhile, has commented (opens in new tab) on some of the negative reactions to the leaked footage, reminding everyone that this is what an in-development game looks like.

In terms of GTA 6's overall development, we're no closer to understanding anything more of the game since Rockstar first announced it was in development earlier this year. We'll have to wait until a later date for our first proper look at the new game.

Elsewhere in GTA news, a reputable leaker claimed last month that GTA 6 would return to tradition DLC offerings of single-player chapters, something Rockstar ditched for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.