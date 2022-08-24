Now full cutscenes from The Last of Us Part 1 are leaking online

The Last of Us Part 1 footage has been appearing on YouTube, before being swiftly taken down.

As spotted by Twitter account Naughty Dog Central yesterday, snippets of The Last of Us Part 1 are being uploaded to YouTube. Curiously, every clip in the screenshot below was uploaded by the same YouTube channel, but all the clips seen there have since been deleted entirely.

Some more footage of The Last Of Us Part 1 has surfaced.Via: Pyros (Youtube) pic.twitter.com/o3LMQVx2UZAugust 23, 2022 See more

Several key moments from the upcoming remake are seen in the new footage. There are the likes of Joel arguing with Ellie about loss, Ellie hunting a rabbit in the snow, and even the whole scene near the end of the Boston section, where Joel and Ellie realize Tess is infected.

This isn't even the first time footage has leaked from The Last of Us Part 1. Earlier this month, other scenes were doing the rounds online, including Joel and Ellie meeting Henry and Sam. Neither Naughty Dog nor Sony have ever commented on the leaked footage.

Just yesterday, leaked screenshots of the remake claimed it would have an 'Unlocked Framerate' mode and PlayStation-branded gear for Ellie to equip. It turns out the joint protagonist will be able to wear t-shirts styled after Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, God of War, and other classic franchises.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches next week on September 2, exclusively for PS5.

Check out our The Last of Us Part 1 pre-order guide for a complete look at where you can get the new remake for the best price possible.