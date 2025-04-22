The Last of Us season 2, episode 2: The biggest changes between the HBO show and the PlayStation game

The Last of Us season 2 is here - and it's just as harrowing as its video game counterpart.

Just as The Last of Us season 1 adapted the first Last of Us video game, The Last of Us season 2 adapts the story of The Last of Us Part 2 - which follows an older, more independent Ellie, and a hardened, more troubled Joel. The second game is longer, more in-depth, introduces a slew of important new characters and their backstories, and is structured in a slightly complicated format. Because of this, the story we see on screen is going to differ slightly from what we see in the game - and it could get a little confusing.

If you've played the game and want to know what are the biggest changes in story and character, we've got you. If you haven't played Part 2 but are still super curious, we've got you. It's worth noting that episode 2 focuses on what is the most devastating event in The Last of Us franchise - and we've highlighted all the key changes.

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us season 2, episode 2, as well as The Last of Us Part 2. If you haven't watched The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, turn back now.

Our proper introduction to Abby starts with a dream sequence

In the game, we see Abby burst through the doors of the surgery room, security alarms blaring, and find her father dead on the floor. This is a flashback that occurs later on in the game when we switch to Abby's perspective, showing the player exactly who Abby is and why the killing is justified (at least for her) in that moment.

In episode 2, we open on the hallway just outside of the surgery room, with those same alarms blaring. Abby is about to enter the room, but she is stopped by none other than herself, who tells her, "He's dead," but doesn't specify who. She wakes up from her dream to Owen telling her they've found something. In the game, Owen leads her to a lookout point where they can see Jackson. Abby, upon realizing now is the time she can enact her revenge, begins to plan out loud, but Owen warns her he won't let her do it in a way that puts everyone in danger. In episode 2, Owen hands Abby a pair of binoculars, and she - alongside Nora, Manny, and Mel - can see Jackson from inside the building they're staying in. Similar dialogue takes place, with the fate of the group being foreshadowed.

Nick, Jordan, and Leah are absent from Abby's group

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

In the game, Abby's core group, known as the Salt Lake crew, is as follows: Abby Anderson, Owen Moore, Manny Alvarez, Mel, Nora Harris, Jordan, Leah, and Nick. We meet Abby, Owen, Manny, Mel, and Nora in season 2 episode 1, and quickly notice that Jordan, Leah, and Nick are missing.

In TLOU Part 2, the three are part of the crew that sets out to aid Abby in her revenge mission: Leah and Jordan are lovers, whereas Nick is present during Joel's death and helps to hold Ellie down. The three are absent yet again in season 2 episode 2, signifying that the showrunners most likely decided not to include them in the season given their status as minor characters in the game.

Dina goes on patrol with Joel, not Tommy

(Image credit: HBO)

In the scene leading up to the most harrowing event in TLOU history, Joel and Tommy go on patrol. Though the two go on patrol every day, this day proves fatal - and alters the course of everyone's lives.

In episode 2, it's Dina who goes on patrol with Joel on that particular day - and Dina who is forced to be in the room while Joel is murdered. This makes sense narratively, as it gives Dina even more of a reason to later join Ellie in her quest for revenge against Abby - which, of course, is a big part of the game, and will likely happen in episode 3 or 4. The lead-up to the event is also the same: While on patrol, Joel saves Abby and her crew from a horde of infected before they restrain and torture him. However, Dina is knocked out via injection in the episode, while Tommy is simply knocked out by force in the game.

Abby and Joel exchange a longer, different dialogue before his death

(Image credit: HBO)

In season 2 episode 2, Joel and Abby have more of a conversation before his death - with TV Abby going out of her way to make sure Joel knows exactly who she is and what he did before she kills him.

In the game, Joel asks Abby who she is, but she tells him to guess. He replies dryly with, "Why don't you just say whatever speech you've got rehearsed and get this over with?" Abby gets the golf club and says, "You don't get to rush this, you stupid old man." This is the only dialogue that is exchanged between the two in the final moments before she beats him to death.

In the episode, Joel actually does guess, and suggests she's military, or a member of the Fireflies. Abby tells him that she used to be, that there are no more Fireflies. She points out his scar, guesses his age, and, with a laugh, tells him that he's handsome, before saying, "I'm going to give you one chance to tell the truth, Joel. Where was the last place you saw the Fireflies?" Joel replies, honestly, "Salt Lake."

After shooting him in the leg, Abby tells him that he killed 18 soldiers and one "unarmed doctor," asking if she remembers the latter. She explains that that that doctor was her father, and tells Joel she's going to kill him. She continues on, but Joel stops her, and tells her to "shut the fuck up and do it already." This is when Abby grabs the golf club...and you know what happens next.

Jackson (almost) burns to the ground

(Image credit: HBO)

As we mentioned above, Joel saves Abby and her crew from a horde of infected. In the game, Owen throws a Molotov cocktail at the infected - which more or less puts an end to the attack.

In season 2, episode 2, the infected continue to descend upon Jackson, and a state of emergency is declared. The townspeople throw (what appear to be) Molotov cocktails at the infected, with Tommy arming himself with a flamethrower - which he uses to take down a Bloater (which are notoriously hard to kill in the game). Buildings catch fire, people are killed, and the town is left in ruins - though it's nothing they can't rebuild from.