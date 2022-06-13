The Last of Us Part 1 pre-order guide - plus the latest on Firefly Edition stock

It's real and now you can actually nail down a Last of Us Part 1 pre-order. It was one of the worst-kept secrets in games over the past few months but the release has happened and now there are a few ways to secure your pre-order ahead of the September 2, 2022 release date.

You can already secure pre-orders on the standard edition of the game but the Firefly Edition is already proving immensely hard to get for fans anywhere. To cut through the noise, however, we're showing you exactly where you need to be to pre-order The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 or check for Firefly Edition stock.

As a reminder, we're only looking at a PS5 release for this remake - and PC too - so you won't find a PS4 version here. Whichever version you get will bag you the full game and the Left Behind DLC all in PS5 glory, with enhanced graphics, modernised gameplay, and improved immersion and effects for combat and exploration.

The Standard Edition of the game is the go-to version for most players and is releasing at a full-game price - this is proving to be an annoyance for some, but the fact that this is a full remake, not a remaster, goes some way to mitigating that. You can get it right now for $69.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab).

Perhaps the more exciting announcement here is the Firefly Edition - but this has proved so popular that it's sold out already at PlayStation Direct and doesn't appear to be popping anywhere else. And while the PlayStation Direct listing does imply it's an exclusive only available there, we live in hope that the likes of Amazon and Walmart might end up seeing it - and for it to pop up in other countries and regions too.

Whichever version you want to go for, you can find all the latest Last of Us Remake pre-order info just below.

The Last of Us Part 1 pre-order - Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is the easiest and most straightforward way to pre-order The Last of Us Part 1. You're getting the complete base game and the Left Behind DLC here all in full PS5 glory featuring modern gameplay and utilising the DualSense controller.

The Last of Us Part 1 - Firefly Edition

In my opinion, the most desirable edition to pre-order for most Last of Us fans, the Firefly Edition gets you a more filled-out package that is bound to appeal to those who want to snap up something that has more for the collectors among us. Along with the full game and Left Behind DLC, this edition includes:

Steelbook case

The Last of Us - American Dreams comics #1-#4 with new cover art

A whole host of early skills and weapon upgrades

A handful of skins for the 9mm pistol, shotgun, and Ellie's bow

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us Part 1 | Firefly Edition | $99.99 at PlayStation (opens in new tab)

Rarer than hen's teeth already, the Firefly Edition is currently out of stock, but definitely keep checking back through this link as we would put money on Sony trying to replenish it given the popularity of the game and the series. UK stock is non-existent at the moment, but we will update this as soon as we spot some.

