Fans of The Dark Knight, listen up: this awesome Lego Batman set has never been cheaper

Because The Dark Knight is one of my favorite superhero movies (and it's not even close), this Lego Batman set got my attention like a Batarang to the head as we gear up for Prime Day. I mean, a record low price on a kit that's perfect as a gift, for displaying on shelves, or as a playset? Yes please.

You can currently grab the Lego Batman Tumbler vs. Two-Face & Joker set for $47.99 at Amazon instead of $59.99 (or for £41.99 at Amazon rather than £54.99 if you're based in the UK). I've never seen it for less than that, and price-matching software suggests that this is better than the average cost too.

Because the offer doesn't have a Prime Day label, I'm not sure how long this offer will last. I doubt it'll drop any more either, because it's hovered near MSRP for the majority of this year. That means you're unlikely to see it dip as part of this year's Prime Day Lego deals.

Cheapest ever price Lego Batman Tumbler vs. Two-Face & The Joker | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Thanks to a 20% discount, this kit has hit a new record low. It's also a few bucks lower than the previos low, not to mention the average cost of between $50-something.



Buy it if:

✅ You're looking for a display piece

✅ You'd like a playset for kids



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the big version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $47.99



UK price:

⭐ £54.99 £41.99 at Amazon

It's rare to find a kit that's so multi-purpose, but this is one of those rare sets that can do everything; it's ideal for adults wanting a display piece or for putting in the toybox. Much like Lego The Avengers Assemble: Age of Ultron, it's incredibly versatile and can offer something for everyone - no matter their age. That puts it shoulder to shoulder with the best Lego sets if you're a Batman fan, and I'd struggle to choose another kit that does the same thing so well.

Alright, so there is a much bigger, more detailed version available that dwarfs this one. However, it's also far more expensive, harder to find, and doesn't include the Two-Face minifigure. I've seen it in person and it does take the breath away in terms of sheer scale, but to be frank, I'd still choose this cheaper option every time. I think it does just as good a job with the pieces it has but adds extra minifigs, isn't going to put a Batsignal-sized dent in your bank balance, and won't take up as much room on your shelf.

The surprisingly accurate Tumbler (in spite of its smaller size) is all good and well, but one of the things I love most is that it includes the most memorable characters from that movie - Bats, Joker, and Two-Face as they appeared in The Dark Knight - alongside fitting accessories. Joker has cash he's presumably about to set fire to, while Two-Face has his double-sided coin. The inclusion of a Batsignal is also a bonus.

So, the TLDR: I reckon this is the ideal kit for those who love 2008's The Dark Knight, no matter their age. It is, in fact, the Lego set we need right now.

Want more discounts? Check out the latest Lego deals. As for more toys, don't miss the best Nerf blasters and the best water guns.