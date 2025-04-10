The Last of Us Complete - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Last of Us is getting another re-release, this time bundling both games together into a "Complete" edition that's perfect for anyone looking to get into the games after watching season 2 of the HBO adaptation. The Last of Us: Complete digital version is available now, while a physical Collector's Edition is coming on July 10. Both are PS5 exclusive.

Although like Skyrim, The Last of Us has been memed to death for the amount of times it's been ported, touched up, and re-released, in truth this is actually a pretty genius play by Naughty Dog. With the second season of HBO's The Last of Us TV show gearing up to premiere this weekend, there will no doubt be a renewed interest in the games that came before the show, and with so many different versions out there, it makes sense to bundle the "definitive ways to play" together in one place for convenience.

In case there was any doubt, The Last of Us: Complete packages in The Last of Us Part 1, a ground-up remake of the 2013 action horror game, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the enhanced PS5 version of the 2020 sequel, which originally launched on PS4. The Last of Us 2 Remastered includes the base game as well as hours of audio commentary, three deleted story sequences, the roguelike No Return mode, Guitar Free Play, and other goodies.

The Last of Us Complete's physical release comes in custom packaging with some really stunning art, and the actual disc is housed in a Steelbook case with the same artwork. The discs themselves have "new, minimal designs" as well. However, the real star of the show are the custom lithographs from various artists included in the Complete Collector's Edition. I already have The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 Remastered, but these art pieces are making me take a hard look at my bank account to see if I can justify the $110 price tag. I mean, can you blame me?

Pre-orders for the Collector's Edition are currently available only on the PlayStation Store. Both versions of the Complete edition include the 2014 Left Behind prequel chapter that comes with Part 1, while the physical edition also includes The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics #1-#4 with some new cover art and a thank you note from director Neil Druckmann.

