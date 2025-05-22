Where to pre-order the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense controller

With Hideo Kojima's next hotly anticipated game ready for launch, it's time to start asking where you can pre-order the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense controller. The new PS5 controller is available to claim today at 10am in your region, so in the UK, you'll be able to grab yours soon.

I've been standing watch for all the Limited Edition DualSense releases of the last three years, and by this point, I know exactly where you should be looking and when. PlayStation Direct is always the first port of call these days, with participating retailers usually providing the goods throughout the first few days as and when they make their stock available. While pre-orders begin today, the controller won't launch fully until June 26 alongside Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Like always with a DualSense Limited Edition, I feel it's important to state that this isn't going to give you any extra features like some of the best PS5 controllers will. This isn't the DualSense Edge, unfortunately, but you will need to pay a slightly increased price over the regular colorways of the DualSense. A Pre-order of the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense will set you back $84.99 in the US, and £74.99 in the UK. I'd be surprised if Kojima fans were against paying a little extra for a collector's item like this, however.

This pad takes a similar approach to The Last of Us and the Helldivers 2 skins we saw in recent months. It uses a neutral black color as a base, with the touchpad bringing the biggest splash of its personality thanks to a Dawnbridge logo. There's more orange detailing to be enjoyed on the grips, too.

Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense pre-orders in the UK

PlayStation Direct | Check stock PlayStation Direct will probably be the first place to check for stock of the new Limited Edition DualSense. On the other hand, despite the PlayStation Blog mentioning it by name, it can be a little slow to have stock at 10am, so it's worth checking other retailers too.



Argos | Check Stock Argos can be surprisingly quick to have stock of new controllers and gaming memorabilia, so I'd keep it in mind when it becomes time to hunt for the new Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense.



Very | Check stock Since it isn't a specialist gaming retailer, you might not expect Very to be a go-to for products like this. It's been a consistent supplier of other Limited Edition DualSense controllers, though, so it's worth having on your list.



Currys | Pre-order now Usually, Currys doesn't have new DualSense pre-orders right away, but later in the afternoon, it might make its stock available. We'll be keeping tabs on it just in case.



Amazon | Check Stock Amazon is usually one of the last retailers to have pre-order stock of new PS5 controllers, which is frustrating if you pay for Prime benefits. For the last few, it has been more on the ball, though, so let's cross our fingers.



GAME | Check Stock GAME is a specialist retailer, but it isn't very consistent with pre-orders for Limited Edition DualSense skins. This wouldn't be the retailer I put my money on in the UK, but if you struggle to secure one, it might be one to check.



Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense pre-orders in the US

PlayStation Direct Store | Check Stock We know for certain that PlayStation Direct will be stocking the new version of the DualSense when it launches because it's mentioned in the PlayStation Blog post that announced the new Death Stranding 2 DualSense controller. At 10am, we'd make this the first place you look.



Walmart | Check Stock Walmart is pretty reliable in the US for having new DualSense models, so if you don't want to order straight from the horse's mouth, Walmart might be a good option.



Best Buy | Check Stock For every Limited Edition DualSense launch, Best Buy is one of the first retailers to put out a listing page. Sometimes it can be a race between Best Buy and Walmart, so pick your fighter and grab your new controller as quickly as you can.



Amazon | Check Stock Amazon might not stock the Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition DualSense right at 10am, but in the afternoon, it usually makes its wares available for everyone, and since it's one of the biggest retailers, it tends to have a larger supply.



Should you buy the Limited Edition Death Stranding 2 DualSense controller?

If you're a die-hard fan of Hideo Kojima's games, this will be an easy question to answer. For a lot of people, this revered developer is the reason they fell in love with video games. There aren't many auteur figures in the games industry, but Hideo Kojima certainly has that air about him.

Even if you don't know that much about Kojima-san, you might have played and loved the first game. In which case, why not celebrate the long-awaited sequel with a new controller?

The first Death Stranding may not have been a massive critical hit when it first launched, but as more and more people appreciated the game for what it actually was, it emerged as a cult classic. The second game seems to be streamlining the experience of the first game, while also making its mechanics a little more approachable.

If you aren't such a massive fan of Death Stranding, there's no need to fork out extra for this new DualSense skin. In total fairness, this design is a bit more modest than a lot of other Limited Editions we've seen in the past, so if you really want to add color and personality to your collection, this may be better left to die-hard fans.

Remember that you can still pre-order Death Stranding 2: On the Beach ahead of its June launch date. If you spend a bit extra on the Deluxe Edition or the Collector's Edition, you'll get Early Access from June 24.

