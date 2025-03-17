Death Stranding 2 collector's edition is a sight to behold and here's where to pre-order yours

Hideo Kojima's games receiving their own collector's editions adorned with merchandise and in-game extras isn't anything new, but Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector's Edition was worthy enough to get its very own trailer at SXSW last week.



During the trailer, Kojima Productions revealed that the collector's edition of the game comes with, naturally, a digital copy of the PS5 game, but its pièce de résistance is the 15-inch statue of the Magellan Man - a recreation of the latest creepy tar monster shown off in the trailers. The statue is so detailed that Kojima himself shared insights into the Magellan Man's production on social media, and you can secure yours right now through the PlayStation website.



Pre-orders for the collector's edition launched today, March 17, at 10 am local time in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The collector's edition in question is exclusive to the PlayStation website, so I recommend getting in there fast if you're desperate for that statue, and the 3” Dollman figurine, art cards, 48 hours of early access, and all the in-game goodies that come along with it.



The Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Collector's Edition officially launches on June 26, 2025, at $229.99 / £219.99. Both the digital Deluxe and digital Standard Editions will launch on the PS5 on the same day for $69.99 / £79.99 respectively.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

The collector's edition for the first Death Standing game is unforgettable, being the only PS4 collector's edition of its kind to come with a 1:1-scale BB pod basically a realistic replica of a baby. At the time, it was as impressive as it was unsettling, but Kojima believes its sequel's unique statue to be the "product of KJP’s spirit and soul."



To ensure the statue was up to standard, Kojima stated on X (Twitter) that the Entei Ryu-designed figure was CG modeled, 3D printed, and produced under the full supervision of Yoji Shinkawa. If that name doesn't ring a bell, Yoji Shinkawa is no other than the artist behind the character and mech designs for Kojima's Metal Gear Solid game series.



Statues packed in with collector's editions aren't always of a high standard, but I have all faith that the Magellan Man will look just like the trailer suggests. Especially after Kojimo shared that the one and only Yoji Shinkawa went as far as to visit the factory to keep a watchful eye over the mass production.

If you don't quite have the space for that 15” Magellan Man statue, or just fancy yourself a less pricey version of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, then Kojima has you sorted. A digital deluxe edition of the PS5 game is also available to pre-order for $79.99 / $89.99, and a standard edition is available to pre-order for $69.99 / £79.99 from selected retailers.



The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Digital Deluxe Edition doesn't come with any physical collector items, however, you still get a digital copy of the game, including 48 hours early access, and those in-game items of a Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock, Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3) and a Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3).



The digital standard edition just includes a digital copy of the PS5 game, however, if you pre-order it, or the collector's, digital deluxe, or digital standard versions of the game will also get you access to a Quokka Hologram, Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3), Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3), and a Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3) to use in-game, too.

