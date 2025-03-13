Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough

News
By published

Hopefully that means $230 (somewhat) well spent

Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man
(Image credit: Hideo Kojima)

The Death Stranding 2 Collector's Edition is a whopping $230 USD, and its centerpiece is a 15-inch statue of the Magellan Man – the fusion of the DHV Magellan ship that the game's heroes travel in with one of those giant tar dudes. Hideo Kojima himself says the studio is taking the quality of this statue extremely seriously, going as far as touring the factory in China mass producing the Magellan Men in person to make sure the details were right.

"The Magellan Man statue was designed by Ryu-san (Entei Ryu), CG modeled, 3D printed, and produced under the full supervision of Shin-chan (Yoji Shinkawa)," Kojima says in a tweet. "It is a product of KJP’s spirit and soul, going as far as visiting the factory to check the quality for mass production. The first photo shows the final mass production product. These show our process of trial and error. The bottom right photo is the version before final one (weight balance is different)."

Ryu is lead concept artist at Kojima Productions, and her ArtStation page certainly suggests she's got plenty of experience creating sculptures equal parts beautiful and macabre. Shinkawa will need no introduction to Kojima fans, as he's served as art director on every Metal Gear Solid title and both Death Strandings.

Kojima previously mentioned that both artists toured the factory at the Death Stranding 2 SXSW panel this past weekend, but his tweet offers a tiny bit more insight into what the production process entailed. In another tweet, Kojima shows off Ryu's first concept sketch for the statue, which featured a tiny Sam riding on the Magellan Man's finger, like a bird embracing the digit of a Disney princess. "It was removed because it was too small to be made into a statue," Kojima says. Maybe another time, Sam.

Hideo Kojima left "a number of clues" in the new Death Stranding 2 trailer, including hints of a day/night cycle.

See more PS5 News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Death Stranding 2 PS5 screenshot
Death Stranding 2 pre-orders are estimated to go live this month, and will reportedly include a $230 collector's edition that I pray doesn't come with another creepy baby statue
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
Death Stranding 2 PS5 screenshot
Hideo Kojima offers another Death Stranding 2 update and a demonstration of his unique PS5 controller technique: "Building the game"
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition
Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2: On the Beach release date, and the Collector's Edition includes exactly what I predicted it would
a titanium watch with grey and orange features on the arms and face
You can look like Solid Snake with this Death Stranding 2 watch, but it'll cost you over $1,500
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 packs on a third obvious Metal Gear Solid reference with cover art throwing back to MGS2's bizarre box art featuring Japanese pop superstar Gackt
Latest in Open World Games
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man
Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
an rpg character fishing with a fishing rod sword
Dev of unhinged open-world game where you parry everything says "f*** it" again, adds something farming life sims like Stardew Valley need: a way to fight the fish you catch
Rise of the Ronin
A year after its PS5 launch, Rise of the Ronin debuts on PC to "Mixed" reviews and performance complaints: "Stuttering on a 4090 is just... no"
Rise of the Ronin&#039;s photo mode offers some wonderful shots
On the heels of Rise of the Ronin's PC launch, its director says there's a "significant" amount of Japanese Switch gamers: "I am closely watching how this will change with the release of Switch 2"
Death Stranding 2 kiss
Hideo Kojima says "it was very difficult to direct" Death Stranding 2's big kiss scene, but Norman Reedus thinks "it was niiice" locking lips with Léa Seydoux
Latest in News
Death Stranding 2 Collector&#039;s Edition Magellan Man
Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2's Collector's Edition 15-inch Magellan Man is part of his studio's "spirit and soul," so the crew went to China to make sure it's good enough
Cabin Crew Life Simulator
"Success beyond expectations, earning over $100,000": This weird job sim made in a year would be torture for me, but it's changed its developer's life after "bitter failure"
The Toxic Avenger
Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake
Ori director says Microsoft thought the beloved Metroidvania was too hard, but he's "on the Miyazaki side" and believes "you have to overcome challenge"
Sonic and the Flash racing over water
We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
More about open world
Horizon Forbidden West

As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
an rpg character fishing with a fishing rod sword

Dev of unhinged open-world game where you parry everything says "f*** it" again, adds something farming life sims like Stardew Valley need: a way to fight the fish you catch
The Toxic Avenger

Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake
See more latest
Most Popular
The Toxic Avenger
Here's your first look at Peter Dinklage as the Toxic Avenger in ultra-violent, unrated, and long-delayed superhero movie remake
Cabin Crew Life Simulator
"Success beyond expectations, earning over $100,000": This weird job sim made in a year would be torture for me, but it's changed its developer's life after "bitter failure"
Sonic and the Flash racing over water
We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
Ori director says Microsoft thought the beloved Metroidvania was too hard, but he's "on the Miyazaki side" and believes "you have to overcome challenge"
The Life of Chuck
The first trailer for Mike Flanagan's Stephen King movie gives us a cryptic glimpse at the end of the world, and I'm already crying
Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 14 - 16)
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation