The Last of Us Remake has unlocked framerate modes and branded PlayStation gear for Ellie

New details about The Last of Us Part 1 have seemingly leaked online, including a frame rate option, tie-in items, and the full Trophy list.

All these new details come from the Naughty Dog Central Twitter account, posted over the past few days. Firstly, the account is claiming to have received a screenshot of The Last of Us Part 1's menu systems, which as you can see below, reveals that there's an 'Unlocked Framerate' mode for the remake.

EXCLUSIVE: We have been sent a screenshot from a source who has access to The Last of Us: Part I.It appears the game is set to feature an all-new unlocked frame-rate mode, allowing the game to hit frame rate targets up to 120fps through an extra performance mode option. pic.twitter.com/3xDRZUCAc0August 21, 2022 See more

However, don't take this to mean the remake will actually hit 120FPS, as the Twitter account claims above. Naughty Dog has never revealed the maximum FPS cap for The Last of Us Part 1, and there's no telling if it could cap out at 80 or 90FPS, if it does exceed the base cap of 60FPS.

Elsewhere, the Twitter account has revealed leaked unlockable items for Ellie in the new remake. It turns out you'll be able to unlock t-shirts referencing classic PlayStation franchises in The Last of Us Part 1, including the likes of Sly Cooper, Resistance, Shadow of the Colossus, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Some of the Ellie skins you can select in The Last of Us Part I, cameos include:-God of War Ragnrarok-Sly cooper-Resistance-Shadow of The Colossus-Horizon-Ghost of Tsushima pic.twitter.com/5lJzwPJijDAugust 21, 2022 See more

Finally, the Twitter account is claiming to have received screenshots of Trophies for The Last of Us Part 1. If the slate of screenshots seen below are in fact accurate, it would seem the Platinum Trophy for The Last of Us Part 1 is significantly easier to bag than in the original game, as players won't have to complete the remake on Grounded for a Trophy.

pic.twitter.com/z61VNT1AcYAugust 21, 2022 See more

The Last of Us Part 1 launches in just over a week from now on September 2, exclusively for PS5. Elsewhere, HBO just debuted the first footage for The Last of Us TV show, and it looks pretty damn impressive.

