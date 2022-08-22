The Last of Us TV show footage has finally been released, and it looks awesome

After months of teases and leaks from the set, HBO has finally released the first official footage of The Last of Us TV show.

The teaser was shared as part of a collection of trailers showcasing other upcoming HBO Max shows, and it has given us our first look at Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsay as Ellie, and Nick Offerman as Bill. The footage of the Last of Us TV show came on the same night as the Game of Thrones prequel premiered – you can read our House of the Dragon episode 1 review right here, once you're done freaking out over how faithful this adaptation of one of the best PS4 games looks, of course.

You can watch the entire collection of HBO teaser trailers below, which includes new looks at The Idol, Doom Patrol, The White House Plumbers, and Pennyworth, or you can skip to the 1:40 mark to The Last of Us TV adaptation in action.

There's still plenty left for us to see of the 2023 release. That's something Neil Druckmann – the creative director of The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2, who is also serving as an executive producer on the show – has already been quick to tease, taking to Twitter to announce (opens in new tab): "You ain’t seen nothing yet."

Even from this early look, it's clear that HBO is striving to create an authentic adaptation. As pointed out by our own Leon Hurley, The Last of Us TV show has recreated several scenes with impressive accuracy when compared directly to the source material.

I know cinematography, editing, pace and all the rest will create something different but it’s still weird seeing lines and shots recreated almost exactly. https://t.co/jdjuY6tmrFAugust 22, 2022 See more

While we are yet to receive an official release date for The Last of Us TV show, HBO says that it will arrive in "early 2023". Of course, there's a good chance we may get more concrete information on September 26 for 'The Last of Us Day' – which was formerly known as Outbreak Day.

While you wait, you can read more on how the original Joel and Ellie (Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson) will be a part of the show, albeit in undisclosed roles, and word from Ellie actor Bella Ramsey on how The Last of Us TV show will explore "different avenues" not seen in the games.