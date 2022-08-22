The Last of Us TV show footage has finally been released, and it looks awesome

By published

HBO gave us our first look at Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay, and Nick Offerman in action

Last of Us TV Show at Summer Game Fest
(Image credit: HBO Max)

After months of teases and leaks from the set, HBO has finally released the first official footage of The Last of Us TV show.  

The teaser was shared as part of a collection of trailers showcasing other upcoming HBO Max shows, and it has given us our first look at Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsay as Ellie, and Nick Offerman as Bill. The footage of the Last of Us TV show came on the same night as the Game of Thrones prequel premiered – you can read our House of the Dragon episode 1 review right here, once you're done freaking out over how faithful this adaptation of one of the best PS4 games looks, of course.   

You can watch the entire collection of HBO teaser trailers below, which includes new looks at The Idol, Doom Patrol, The White House Plumbers, and Pennyworth, or you can skip to the 1:40 mark to The Last of Us TV adaptation in action. 

There's still plenty left for us to see of the 2023 release. That's something Neil Druckmann – the creative director of The Last of Us and The Last of Us 2, who is also serving as an executive producer on the show – has already been quick to tease, taking to Twitter to announce (opens in new tab): "You ain’t seen nothing yet."

Even from this early look, it's clear that HBO is striving to create an authentic adaptation. As pointed out by our own Leon Hurley, The Last of Us TV show has recreated several scenes with impressive accuracy when compared directly to the source material. 

See more

While we are yet to receive an official release date for The Last of Us TV show, HBO says that it will arrive in "early 2023". Of course, there's a good chance we may get more concrete information on September 26 for 'The Last of Us Day' – which was formerly known as Outbreak Day. 

While you wait, you can read more on how the original Joel and Ellie (Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson) will be a part of the show, albeit in undisclosed roles, and word from Ellie actor Bella Ramsey on how The Last of Us TV show will explore "different avenues" not seen in the games

Josh West
Josh West

Josh West is Features Editor of GamesRadar+. With over 10 years experience in both online and print journalism, Josh has written for a number of gaming, entertainment, music, and tech publications, including 3D Artist, Edge, gamesTM, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. He holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing, has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh plays bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.