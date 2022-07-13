The Last of Us TV show expected in "early 2023", says HBO boss

The Last of Us TV show looks like it may be coming to our screens earlier than we expected. The HBO series was thought to be releasing sometime next year, but it seems that means sooner rather than later.

When The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) asked HBO boss Casey Bloys when we should expect the show to arrive, he said: "It’s closer to early 2023."

Pedro Pascal is set to play Joel opposite Bella Ramsey's Ellie in the upcoming video game adaptation, while Gabriel Luna will play Joel's brother Tommy. The cast also includes Merle Dandridge, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, and Storm Reid.

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann are on board with the series behind the scenes, with the duo developing and writing the show. Award-winning Russian director Kantemir Balagov and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jasmila Žbanić are two of the directors helming episodes of the 10-part series.

Elsewhere in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bloys also said that new seasons of The White Lotus, Succession, Barry, and Hacks would all be likely to release within next year’s Emmy eligibility window – so before May 31, 2023. HBO shows had a total of 140 nods when the Emmy nominations 2022 were announced yesterday, and hit drama Succession led the way with 25 nominations.