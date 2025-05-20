The Last of Us showrunner now says there's "no way" the series wraps up within three seasons

The Last of Us co-showrunner Craig Mazin has long played coy over the exact length required for the HBO show to adapt both of Naughty Dog's apocalyptic video game classics.

Now, Mazin appears to confirm that The Last of Us will need to go beyond three seasons to wrap up Ellie's story.

"Certainly, there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season," Mazin told Collider. "Hopefully, we’ll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That’s the most likely outcome."

The Last of Us season 3 was confirmed days before the second season's premiere in April.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ just after the announcement, Mazin said he would take a break before diving into writing the next season – but is itching to get back to work.

"Obviously, we were very gratified by the critical response. Thank god it's been good and, even more so, the renewal we got from HBO means [there's] this enormous faith in it, and it means the audience doesn't have to worry about it being canceled," Mazin remarked.

"They can watch season 2 in peace knowing there will be a season 3. But I'll take a few weeks. Then if there's one thing I know about myself, I will be absolutely champing at the bit to get back to the keyboard."

Mazin also confirmed to Collider that, aside from the second season's recent flashback-filled entry, we can expect the third season to mirror its first in terms of taking in some Bill and Frank-style side stories.

"The thing about Joel’s death is that it’s so impactful. It’s such a narrative nuclear bomb that it’s hard to wander away from it. We can’t really take a break and move off to the side and do a Bill and Frank story. I’m not sure that will necessarily be true for season 3. I think we’ll have a little more room there," Mazin confirmed.

The Last of Us season 2 is now airing weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky/NOW TV in the UK. For more, check out The Last of Us season 2 release schedule and all the new TV shows coming your way in 2025.