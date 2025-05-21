The Last of Us star confirms Kaitlyn Dever's Abby will be the focus in season 3

The Last of Us season 3 will predominantly center on Kaitlin Dever's Abby, Catherine O'Hara has revealed.

In the run-up to the HBO adaptation's season 2 finale this weekend, the actor, who brings booze-loving therapist Gail to life in the show, was asked by Variety whether or not we'd see more of her character in the next chapter.

"I don't know. Craig [Mazin] did say definitely not this next season," O'Hara candidly replied. "It's the Abby story. Maybe. But I think it was to serve Joel and Ellie."

For The Last of Us - Part II fans, this'll hardly come as a shock. Throughout the game, which released to both acclaim and controversy in 2013, players control both Ellie and Abby – as the narrative examines the concept of 'heroes and villains' and tests the empathy of those holding the controllers.

With only one episode to go, season 2 has largely focused on Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and her relationships with both Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Dina (Isabela Merced). So it stands to reason that the series will shift to Abby going forward.

Referencing that Joel moment in season 2 episode 2, Mazin previously told Collider: "It's so impactful. It's such a narrative nuclear bomb that it's hard to wander away from it. We can't really take a break and move off to the side and do a Bill and Frank story. I'm not sure that will necessarily be true for season 3. I think we'll have a little more room there."

"There's a decent chance that season 3 will be longer than season 2," he went on. "Just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different... but certainly, there's no way to complete this narrative in a third season. Hopefully, we'll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That's the most likely outcome."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Last of Us airs weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK. Ensure you never miss an episode with our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule.