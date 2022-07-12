Emmy Nominations 2022: Succession leads the way as Squid Game makes history

There’s a lot of competition at this year’s Emmys

Succession season 3
(Image credit: HBO Max)

The 2022 Emmy nominations are here, with plenty of hit programs being recognized. Succession leads the way with 25 nominations, while Ted Lasso and The White Lotus received 20 each. Squid Game also makes history by becoming the first non-English drama nominated for best drama, landing 14 nominations in total.

Netflix also had success with Ozark and Stranger Things both landing 13 nods. In the comedy categories, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building got 17, Barry landed 14, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received 12. The big winners in the drama categories were Euphoria (16), Dopesick (14), and Severance (14). The awards will take place on September 12, exactly two months after the nominations were announced.

The full list of nominees are listed below: 

Outstanding Drama Series

Squid Game

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession
  • Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Bill Hader in Barry

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television Distribution)
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout

(Image credit: HULU)
  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in Ozark season 4 part 2

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, and John Turturro in Severance

(Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott – Severance
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance in Hacks season 2

(Image credit: HBO Max)
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning – The Great
  • Issa Rae – Insecure
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover as Earn Marks in Atlanta season 3

(Image credit: FX)
  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Julia Garner in Inventing Anna

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Toni Collette – The Staircase
  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley – Maid
  • Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette and Colin Firth in The Staircase

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)
  • Colin Firth – The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
  • Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
  • Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets

(Image credit: Showtime)
  • Patricia Arquette – Severance
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
  • J Smith-Cameron – Succession
  • Sarah Snook – Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show season 2

(Image credit: Apple)
  • Nicholas Braun – Succession
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
  • John Turturro – Severance
  • Christopher Walken – Severance

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple)
  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple)
  • Anthony Carrigan – Barry
  • Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler – Barry
  • Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

The White Lotus

(Image credit: HBO)
  • Connie Britton – The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

(Image credit: HBO)
  • Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter – Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Lee You-mi sacrificed herself in Squid Game

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Hope Davis – Succession
  • Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show
  • Martha Kelly – Euphoria
  • Sanaa Lathan – Succession
  • Harriet Walter– Succession
  • Lee You-mi – Squid Game

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Colman Domingo in Euphoria

(Image credit: HBO/Sky)
  • Adrien Brody – Succession
  • James Cromwell – Succession
  • Colman Domingo – Euphoria
  • Arian Moayed – Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
  • Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Lynch in Only Murders in the Building

(Image credit: Hulu/Disney Plus)
  • Jane Adams – Hacks
  • Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
  • Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
  • Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
  • Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
  • Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

James Lance in Ted Lasso

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)
  • Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
  • Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • James Lance – Ted Lasso
  • Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
  • Christopher McDonald – Hacks
  • Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program

Nailed It!

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

John Oliver

(Image credit: HBO)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

