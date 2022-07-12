Emmy Nominations 2022: Succession leads the way as Squid Game makes history

The 2022 Emmy nominations are here, with plenty of hit programs being recognized. Succession leads the way with 25 nominations, while Ted Lasso and The White Lotus received 20 each. Squid Game also makes history by becoming the first non-English drama nominated for best drama, landing 14 nominations in total.
Netflix also had success with Ozark and Stranger Things both landing 13 nods. In the comedy categories, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building got 17, Barry landed 14, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received 12. The big winners in the drama categories were Euphoria (16), Dopesick (14), and Severance (14). The awards will take place on September 12, exactly two months after the nominations were announced.
The full list of nominees are listed below:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette – The Staircase
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley – Maid
- Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Colin Firth – The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
- Himesh Patel – Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
- Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette – Severance
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
- Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- J Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Park Hae-soo – Squid Game
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- John Turturro – Severance
- Christopher Walken – Severance
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
- Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Connie Britton – The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham – Dopesick
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy – The White Lotus
- Will Poulter – Dopesick
- Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hope Davis – Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly – Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan – Succession
- Harriet Walter– Succession
- Lee You-mi – Squid Game
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Adrien Brody – Succession
- James Cromwell – Succession
- Colman Domingo – Euphoria
- Arian Moayed – Succession
- Tom Pelphrey – Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams – Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks
- Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building
- Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
- Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance – Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building
- Christopher McDonald – Hacks
- Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
