The Last of Us TV show will explore "different avenues" not seen in the games

Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the upcoming The Last of Us series, has opened up on the "different avenues" that will be explored in the TV show.

"I think people are going to love [the adaptation]," Ramsey told SheKnows (opens in new tab). "I know there were people worried about it, of course. When something is so precious to you as a viewer – as a gamer – of course you’re going to be worried about the adaptation."

Ramsey explained that the HBO series will be "very respectful" to the game, but that the adaptation, written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, will bring "a new life" to the story.

"It explores different avenues that weren’t explored so much in the game," Ramsey said. "It was so much fun to make, such an experience. I hope that [audiences] feel that experience too when they come on the adventure with us."

Mazin had previously touched on slight deviations from the source material, telling the BBC (opens in new tab), "The changes that we're making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance."

Filming has now wrapped on the first season of The Last of Us series, which also stars The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal as Joel and Gabriel Luna as Tommy. HBO boss Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) that the show is expected to release in "early 2023."

A remake of the original 2013 game, titled The Last of Us: Part 1, is set to release on September 2. For more on Pascal’s other early 2023 project, be sure to check out our complete guide to The Mandalorian season 3.