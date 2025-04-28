The Last of Us season 2, episode 3 features the scene Bella Ramsey found "toughest": "It's virtually impossible for me"
The latest episode contains the scene Bella Ramsey found "hardest"
The Last of Us season 2, episode 3 contains a scene Ellie actor Bella Ramsey found the hardest.
The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 so far, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
If you're still reading, then you'll know that Pedro Pascal's Joel was brutally killed in episode 2. Then, in episode 3, Ramsey's Ellie is seen mourning him, crying while smelling one of his shirts in his closet. As Ramsey has revealed, this was the scene they found the most difficult.
"Oh God, in the closet, that was the hardest [scene]," Ramsey told The Hollywood Reporter. "So I really struggle with crying in scenes. I can get a tear out, but that's different to crying. And even getting the tear, it doesn't come easy for me. I don't cry in front of people in my everyday life. A very, very limited amount of people in my life will see me cry. And so having to do that on a set full of people with the monitor and then more people watching the monitors… it's virtually impossible for me. So I was really worried about that scene, and that was the toughest one for me to shoot."
Showrunner Craig Mazin has also teased that a brutal scene involving Ellie is coming up. "I was scared of her, and I didn't like her, and I didn't want her to do what she's doing," he said. "I look at her, and she's breaking my heart. I'm just like …" He added: "I'm telling you, Bella Ramsey."
You can keep up to date with the show with our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule, or see our The Last of Us season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire season.
For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming shows still to come in 2025.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.