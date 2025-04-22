Bella Ramsey went through stunt training that made her a "tougher, more assured Ellie" for The Last of Us season 2: "It was cool to feel really capable"

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey underwent some pretty intense stunt training for season 2, which puts an older Ellie front and center when it comes to zombie-killing.

"It was cool to feel really … capable," Ramsey told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I got quite fixated on the way that Ellie looks in the game and her physical stature and, to be specific, the muscle definition in her arms. And I didn’t look like that. My body type isn’t that."

Ramsey was put through intensive physical training, such as boxing, jiujitsu, and weight training, alternating between shooting and stunt training. According to THR, the efforts allowed Ramsey to become a tougher, more assured Ellie."

Ramsey continued: "I talked about this a lot with Craig [Mazin], and he never put that expectation on me. He wanted me to look strong and feel strong, and that was in how I carried myself, my posture, and the confidence you have. It was a challenge for me to let myself off the hook for not looking computer-generated."

Since the show's inception, there's been some fan chatter about Bella's resemblance to Ellie in the video game - but showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (who created both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 video games) knew they struck gold with Ramsey. Season 2 adapts the second video game, which ages Ellie up to 19. Ramsey is now older than video game Ellie in real life, and building up their physique for the new season makes sense given the action that takes place i.e. newer, stronger Infected and a new, deadly antagonist.

