The Last of Us creator says season 2 finale's plot threads will eventually be tied up: "All of it will become clear"

The Last of Us season 2 ended with many questions that not even the video game fans can fully answer right now. Let's not panic, though – according to the show's creators, all will be revealed next season, as all the plot threads will eventually be tied up.

"I have so many questions, and I understand that the audience does too. I sort of want to assure them that those questions are correct and will be answered," showrunner Craig Mazin told Deadline this week.

In the final episode of the season, we follow Ellie as she ends up on an island off the coast of Seattle amidst a WLF attack against the Seraphites, and later reunites with Jesse and Tommy after committing a horrible double murder. In the last scene of episode 7, they finally run into Abby and the story ends on a brutal cliffhanger (you can read our The Last of Us season 2 ending explained for a complete spoiler-y recap on everything that happened in the season finale and what it means).

"What is going on? How did that war start? Why? How did the Seraphites start? Who is the prophet? What happened to her? What does Isaac want? What's happening at the end of Episode 7? What is this explosion? What is all of it? And all of it will become clear," he clarified, voicing viewers' biggest questions ahead of the now confirmed The Last of Us season 3.

"What I want the audience to feel thematically at the end of the season is that they aren't where they were," continued Mazin, "but they're not yet where they are going to go. That there has always been a story that we've been telling about the good and bad of love, but we switch which side is good and bad sometimes…

"We understand that both Ellie and Abby are moving forward in trouble. They are in moral trouble, because their certainty is beginning to fail them, and we can see it here with Ellie, for sure, because faced with the consequences of the things she's done and the people that didn't deserve to die, she's starting to feel maybe a swing of the pendulum.

"We don’t know where these two are going to end, but what I would hope the audience feels is that they are not done. They are not done growing, or they are not done falling. We'll have to wait and see which it is."

The final episode of season 2 aired to 3.7 million viewers across all platforms, which is down 55% from the numbers achieved by season 1 in March 2023 – around 8.2 million viewers. However, the HBO show has already been renewed, as it continues to adapt Naughty Dog's popular video game.

The Last of Us season 2 is streaming now on HBO in the US, and on Sky and NOW in the UK. For more, read our The Last of Us season 2 cliffhanger explained, and check out our lists of the best HBO Max shows and the best HBO Max movies to stream right now.