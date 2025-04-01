Naughty Dog's streak of The Last of Us re-releases isn't over yet, as leaker claims a $100 special edition is on the way soon

Just when you thought The Last of Us couldn't be released any more times, Naughty Dog decided it wanted to join the ranks of Resident Evil 4, Skyrim, and Rayman 2 (although we haven't had one of those ports in a while). Prominent leaker Billbil-kun, who you may know from correctly leaking the PlayStation Plus game lineups for months on end, along with some other leaks, has claimed a new The Last of Us release is set to arrive soon.

In a post on Dealabs (translated via Google Translate), Billbil-kun said, "According to our information, a new special edition of a game in The Last of Us franchise is in the works, with a physical release on PS5."

While the leaker isn't 100% sure on what this special edition will entail, he did mention that the special edition will cost $109.99 / €119.99. While this could be a version of either game with some bonus extras, the leaker does speculate it could potentially be a pack including both games (The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered), which would make sense given the price.

However, from the sounds of things, it won't be too much longer until we find out what this mysterious special edition will be, as Billbil-kun says, "Everything seems to indicate that the officialization of this edition, as well as the opening of pre-orders, would take place very soon, in a time window that we estimate to be within two months."

Obviously the next two months are important to The Last of Us, as the second season of the TV series is set to air between April 13 and May 25, 2025. Plus, it could be a good way to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the second game, which happens on June 19, 2025.

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann recently admitted he thinks Joel was in the right at the end of the original game.