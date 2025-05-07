Rockstar impresses Baldur's Gate 3 dev with new GTA 6 trailer: "I really like the GTA series because it humbles an industry that constantly argues about everything all the time"

Rockstar Games dropped the new Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer out of the blue yesterday, and it's since been impressing both fans and fellow developers alike – including Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael Douse.

Sharing his thoughts after the newly released GTA 6 trailer 2 in a recent thread online, Douse seemingly praises the upcoming game and its predecessors for their ability to encapsulate pop culture: "Once again GTA perfectly captures the broadest impression of contemporary culture without compromise while the entire industry around it selectively files away the burrs of reality through fear of ???????"

The publishing lead continues, clapping back at any potential critics who might say the new game has no "modern audience" that would enjoy it: "Meanwhile you have some out of touch dude like 'there is no modern audience, it is science' lmao," he writes. "Yes there is and they're playing GTA 6 and understanding all of the references because life is rich and expensive and niche and granular."

Douse concludes with a bit of an explanation behind his post-trailer thoughts, saying he loves Rockstar's open-world gems as each entry "humbles" the gaming industry by going big with a release and then taking years, in this case 12, before their next. "I really like the GTA series because it humbles an industry that constantly argues about everything all the time by doing everything all at once and then peacing out for a decade."

He isn't the only person in the industry impressed after the new GTA 6 trailer, either. Various devs have been reacting to Rockstar's second big reveal, proclaiming that "Grand Theft Auto 6 looks like a AAA game from the future" and has "incredible graphical fidelity." Series veterans are praising it, too, including GTA creator Mike Dailly himself, who calls the title's environment "lovely" and states "things are moving much better."

