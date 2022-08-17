GTA 6 will reportedly "go back" to single-player DLC

GTA 6 will reportedly offer single-player DLC, with Rockstar returning to a content model similar to its output before the success of GTA Online, according to a studio insider.

In a post on GTAForums (opens in new tab), known tipster Tez2 was asked about claims that GTA 6 would expand over time with regular updates. In response, they said that "the 'expanding over time' means Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."

The "substantial additions" once planned for GTA 5 were canned for several reasons, including the need to switch development resources to Red Dead Redemption 2 and the ongoing success of GTA Online. The MMO portion of GTA 5 has been home to much of its add-on content, but that's come at the expense of any new single-player offerings.

Tez2 goes on to claim that the "new cities and missions" mentioned in previous GTA 6 reports to make up the game's DLC will "definitely be planned out before 6 releases." They speculate that "for the most part we will receive instanced new cities or islands," similar to how the Cayo Perico or North Yankton maps work.

As well as planning the scrapped single-player content for GTA 5, Rockstar made substantial additions to GTA 4, with the narrative add-ons of The Lost and The Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. Given the various factors that disrupted potential GTA 5 DLC, it's certainly possible that we could see the studio returning to its former approach.

Earlier this year, Rockstar confirmed GTA 6 development was "well underway," and says that it knows the game needs to be "the best it can possibly be". That said, it's still likely to be a while before we get to see the game, with most rumours suggesting a 2024 release is on the cards. We've had no confirmation from Rockstar on that front, so don't take it as gospel just yet.

Keep up to date with our list of new games 2022.