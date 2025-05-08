GTA 6 mapping community is already "connecting the dots" from Rockstar's new trailer to accurately draw the game's map a full year in advance

GTA 6 won't be out for about a year, but that's not stopping one group of soon-to-be fans from trying to draw out its map as accurately as possible by piecing together screenshots, official info, Florida's geography, and Rockstar Games' newest shiny trailer.

Redditor EliteFireBox posted another mock-up of the game's map shortly after the second trailer went live, created by the game's mapping community, who are "all hard at work connecting the dots." The map takes into consideration the various highways, beaches, lakes, airports, named buildings, and more that are packed into every GTA 6 location - itself set across seemingly the entire state of Leonida, a fictionalized and satirized version of Florida - using only official clues and info.

The mapping community previously put out a speculative map after the game's debut trailer, but the new iteration now includes co-protag Jason's house, all of the buildings around it, and updated names for locations that were directly confirmed in the new GTA 6 trailer. Some of it, of course, "needs more triangulation data" because we don't know where certain areas are in relation to others.

"This map is a very early draft of what we saw in trailer 2, expect this to change a lot as we slowly pin point different locations," one of the subreddit's mods, kingofhearts67, added. "The black outline is the one we actually are sure of, the orange is speculative."

"As always the northern border is now even more questionable with talk of an actual legitimate state border," they continue, in reference to a theory about a possible land border in the game. Basically, right now, the fan-made map is in the shape of an island, but that could all be off if there's an actual land border somewhere instead of just a coastline 'border.'

"Last thing: This may look empty to first time viewers, this is due to a lack of evidence in large areas, if an area is empty it isn’t due to it being legitimately empty but due to a lack of evidence of content in it. There could be various small points of interests, streets, neighborhoods, etc that we are missing due to a lack of information."

Either way, after Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 to May 26, 2026, the community have a little over a year to figure out what's going on.

