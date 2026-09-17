Nine months into a rough year for handheld gaming PCs, I'm reluctantly thankful for the open-box ROG Xbox Ally bones being thrown

The handheld PC scene was off to a refreshing start back in 2022, with the Steam Deck kickstarting a trend of very affordable portables that pack a punch. That was before the AI industry decided to convince component makers, fab labs, and any other entity holding the cards that consumer tech isn't a priority, and as a result, the days of getting a decent device for under $500 are long gone.
At least, they are, if you are gunning for most of the best gaming handhelds out there. I'm constantly staring into the void that is now retailer listings for affordable portables, wondering if anyone will bother to make something under $500, since the Steam Deck OLED starts at over $700. The closest contender to that coveted price tag is the ROG Xbox Ally, and opting for an open-box model is probably the best call right now; it's one I recommend begrudgingly.
Here's the thing: you can grab a white Xbox Ally (not the full-fat ROG Xbox Ally X with a Z2 Extreme chipset) for $479.99 at Best Buy, so long as you're okay with an open-box handheld in "good" condition. That's the sort of price I'm continually looking to pay for a portable, especially one that isn't gunning to be outright premium.
While you can grab a ROG Xbox Ally in "fair" condition for $461.99, I'd stick with the $480 version to avoid anything too grizzly. You can also opt for the $497.99 option in "excellent" condition if you'd prefer some reassurance, but all three should be in fully working order regardless.
However, I am pretty peeved that to get a portable at the same prices that were standardized by the Steam Deck and OG Asus ROG Ally just three years ago, you now have to risk a handheld having "minor scratches or dents." That's before I even get to the base ROG Xbox Ally itself, as its specs don't really have the same next-gen feel as its Extreme sibling.
On paper, the Xbox Ally is pretty similar to Asus' 2023 model. You're getting 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and the same 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display. Keep in mind that the older version hit under $400 during sales in the past, and while paying more would be easier if it came armed with a punchier chip, the AMD Ryzen Z2 A really resides in the same ring as the custom Steam Deck APU.
Effectively, the four cores and eight threads of the Z2 A won't boost fps like the Z1 Extreme with its 8/16 combo. Having tested the Lenovo Legion Go S, a handheld that uses a similar Z2 Go chipset, you're talking frame rates that are only just edging out the Steam Deck, whereas the first ROG Ally could comfortably outpace Valve's contender in many scenarios.
To really stomach picking up a ROG Xbox Ally, a handheld that would have been fantastic in 2023, you have pretend other portables didn't exist. The whole situation with gaming hardware is a bit silly, really, and it's hard to even find comparatively cheaper retro handhelds for their previous prices these days.
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TL;DR - If you really need to pick up a handheld PC right now, Xbox Ally open box stock is a sensible option, even if we should really be enjoying the ROG Xbox Ally X for under $600 and Steam Decks for their launch price.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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