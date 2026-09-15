Valve says making the Steam Deck 2 is "just a matter of looking at the current conditions", so I doubt it will launch any time soon

Some may argue the Steam Deck 2 is an inevitability, and Valve has suggested the future handheld is safe from RAMageddon. At the very least, the portable powerhouse isn't outright delayed or cancelled due to component shortages and prices, but I'm not so sure it will release any time soon.
In an interview with Valve engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais, IGN asks whether the Steam Deck 2, the company's "way of thinking" has changed thanks to the shortages. Griffais immediately shrugs off the idea with a "not really" before reiterating some of the gaming handheld maker's product philosophies and general design approach.
It's no Steam Deck 2, but...
Yes, I'm pretty keen to get my hands on the Steam Deck 2 too. But if you're looking for a capable handheld with an "approachable" price point right now, you'll want to peek at the ROG Xbox Ally. The base white version is $599 at Best Buy, and you can grab it for under $500 if you with open-box.
"We want to make sure there's a very delineated performance improvement for something like a future Steam Deck, I think we're still looking at it in the same way." responds Griffais before suggesting, "It's just a matter of looking at the current conditions and seeing how and when we can deliver something like that. But from what we're working on as far as the user experience goes and what the product that we're trying to build goes, it's very similar goals."
That could be a sign that the Steam Deck 2 is still firmly on track, but I wouldn't get your hopes up for an imminent reveal. The Valve engineer's wording suggests that while the handheld sequel isn't immediately at risk thanks to AI data centre demand, RAM prices, or fabrication backlogs, it might be a while before those aforementioned "conditions" for a release are just right.
Simply put, while it's tempting to think there's a predetermined release timeframe for the Steam Deck 2, I reckon Valve is playing it by ear. At least, it's sticking with that equation of the market conditions being right and next-generation performance being possible at a price that suits its player base.
Yes, it released the Steam Machine and is now launching the Steam Frame at a pretty bad time, but you could argue the shortage situation caught Valve off guard. Walking back the big reveal would have undoubtedly killed off the Machine's second wind, and it's safe to say that with Steam Deck OLED prices now starting at just under $800, the portable pioneers know better than to think about a sequel launch.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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