Apple TV sensation Widow's Bay breaks a big Emmys record with 14 wins

Apple TV's sensation Widow's Bay has broken an Emmys record to win the most awards for a comedy show in a single year.
The show picked up 14 wins at the Emmys, with eight won at the Creative Arts ceremony and another six coming during the ceremony on September 14. That means Widow's Bay beat The Studio's 13 Emmys to set the new record.
Altogether, Widow's Bay won awards for:
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- Best Comedy Series
- Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Matthew Rhys
- Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Stephen Root
- Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Kate O'Flynn
- Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Betty Gilpin
- Directing for a Comedy Series – Hiro Murai
- Writing for a Comedy Series – Katie Dippold
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series – Allison Jones, Emily Buntyn, Lisa Lobel, and Angela Peri
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour) – Christian Sprenger
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) – David Fleming
- Outstanding Music Supervision – Toko Nagata
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) – Steve Arnold, Peter Borck, and Jennifer Engel
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation – Matt Yocum, Sang Kim, Goeun Everett, Ryan Sullivan, Nate Underkuffler, Leslie Bloome, and Shaun Brennan
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation – Tim Hoogenakker, Larry Benjamin, Kevin Parker, Scott Michael Smith, Judah Getz, and Leslie Bloome
Widow's Bay follows Rhys's Tom Loftis, the mayor of the titular New England town who aims to boost its tourism – despite an ancient curse that plagues the area.
The show has been incredibly well-received, with legendary director Guillermo del Toro tweeting: "If I may - in my estimation - #WidowsBay may very well be the best streaming series in a long time… and hands down one of the most mesmerizing acts of narrative prestidigitation in Horror."
All episodes are streaming on Apple TV now, and Widow's Bay has also been renewed for season 2. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Apple TV to fill out your watchlist.
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