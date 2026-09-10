The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, and more (September 11-13)

With an endless stream of content hitting platforms on a daily basis, it can be hard to know what to watch. Scroll no longer, as we've got you covered with our carefully curated list of the best shows and movies hitting streaming this weekend.
From a superhero blockbuster to the return of a beloved Australian comedy, there's plenty of variety on offer, with options on a range of streaming services. So, whatever you're subscribed to, there should be something to watch.
Below you'll find recommendations from HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV, Paramount Plus and, of course, Netflix. And, while we don't have any specific Disney Plus or Prime Video recommendations this week (once you've caught up with the latest episode of Reacher, which features a very funny Tom Cruise reference, anyway), we do have guides to the best Prime Video movies and the best Disney Plus shows. For our very latest streaming recommendations, head below.
The second movie in James Gunn's DCU Chapter One, Supergirl takes place ahead of Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, and it's essential viewing ahead of next summer's DC offering. Plus, who can pass up more time with good boy Krypto?
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The Paper season 2
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Peacock (US), Sky One/NOW (UK)
The second season of this surprisingly charming spin-off of The Office (US) is out to binge in full, with all 10 episodes now streaming. Set in the newsroom of a local newspaper in terminal decline, it mirrors much of what made The Office great: goofy characters, sharp gags and a classic will-they-won't-they romance.
We'd be lying if we said this comes close to The Office, despite the involvement of US Office creator Greg Daniels, but it's an enjoyable enough facsimile, and Domhnall Gleeson is a terrific comedic centerpiece as editor Ned Sampson. Plus, Office supporting character Oscar Martinez appears in the show, so you never know who might make the trip over from Scranton one day.
Fill out your watchlist with our look ahead at the new TV shows to come in 2026.
Last Seen
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Apple TV
This riveting thriller is Apple TV's first Australian original. Set in a fictional port town, it stars Patrick Brammall (of Colin From Accounts fame, see below) as former chief of police Ian Ridely, who turned to operating emergency phone lines after the disappearance of his 3-year-old daughter 11 years prior. After her body is seemingly unearthed following a mudslide, Ian answers an emergency call from a young woman he believes to be his now-teenage daughter, setting him off on a quest to find the daughter he thought lost.
Based on a page-turner novel and directed by The Crown's Christian Schwochow, it's one of those shows where you'll lament the weekly wait between episodes. But the good news is, the first two dropped at the same time, with new episodes set to air weekly on Wednesdays.
It's been five years since comedy series Call My Agent! came to an end with the fourth and final season, and now the former ASK talent agency team are back for a sequel movie. Set in real time, half a decade after the closure of ASK, Andréa is now directing a movie. But when disaster strikes and the lead actor drops out, the former team reunites to save the project.
It's funny enough on its own merit, but one of the treats of Call My Agent! was seeing which famous French actors cameoed across the series (Sigourney Weaver even popped up). We won't spoil them here, but there are some big-name Hollywood cameos to watch out for in the movie.
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Paramount Plus (US), BBC iPlayer (UK)
The third and final season of this delightful Australian comedy show is now out in full, perfect for a weekend binge. Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) are the ideal mismatched couple, brought together by their injured dog, Colin From Accounts (the name will make sense when you watch it). But after seemingly breaking up for good following a failed proposal at the end of season 2, can their undeniable connection bring them back together?
Alongside the winning leads and a sky-high gag rate, Colin From Accounts is such a treat because Gordon and Ashley are a perfectly messy pairing. Brammell and Dyer are married in real life and, despite their characters being all wrong for each other in many ways, you can't help but hope it works out for them.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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