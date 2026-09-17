Aniimo codes (September 2026) for Glimmer, Credits, and more

Aniimo codes can be used to get the best start in this open-world RPG, as you explore the continent of Idyll, rounding up creatures to add to your collection. As you encounter and capture unique Aniimo you can utilize their abilities to travel further and reach new areas, as well as battling against others in exciting completions. To find out more, here are all of the gift codes for Aniimo and how to claim them.
Note that while Aniimo is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, it doesn't launch on mobile for Android and iPhone until September 23 – but when it does your character and any rewards you have already redeemed can be transferred between platforms through cross-progression.
All Aniimo codes
The following Aniimo gift codes are available to be claimed:
Right off the bat there are a couple of Aniimo codes available, providing Glimmer and Credits to increase your balances alongside other handy items such as Pro Aniipods for capturing those elusive creatures.
To redeem Aniimo codes, hit Esc or Options to bring up your in-game phone, then select the Cog icon down the right-hand side to reach the Settings menu. From there, scroll down to the Account section, before selection the top option for Gift Code Redemption. On the next screen use the Enter redeem code text box to type in a promo, then hit Redeem to unlock your rewards.
Note that gift codes for Aniimo are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as they are shown on our list. Also bear in mind that although you can redeem codes almost as soon as you start the game, you need to progress through the initial missions to unlock the mailbox function before you can actually receive your rewards.
Expired Aniimo codes
No expired codes
There are currently no expired Aniimo codes to report, which isn't surprising as the game has only just launched. However, initial promos often expire quickly to reward early adopters, so it may not be long before active codes start moving down here.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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