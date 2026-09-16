Bloxnote codes (September 2026) for Apples, Emotes, and more

While these Bloxnote codes might not award you with anything that will provide a competitive advantage, it's always handy to have some fresh emotes to communicate how you're feeling or perhaps show off when you're playing well.
Inspired by Deathnote, Bloxnote is a social deduction game in which you have to figure out who's killing people as Kira - or play the notebook owner yourself as you try to avoid detection. Either way, you can see how emotes might come in handy. Most of these Bloxnote codes give Apples (iykyk), which you can use for emotes or titles in this Roblox Among-Us-like.
While you're not writing in the Bloxnote, check out our list of the current Roblox promo codes for more general rewards that can be used across all experiences.
All Bloxnote codes
These are the Bloxnote codes you can redeem right now:
ABASAIYANWALK500K - 1,000x Apples, Saiyan Walk Emote
As I've mentioned, and as you can see from the list above, most Bloxnote codes grant apples, with a few bonus codes sometimes offering special emotes. While you can spend apples on emotes and titles, you could also save up for the Rem skin if you're willing to put in the time.
Bloxnote codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to worry about spelling them correctly. You can always copy and paste them from above to be safe, since some codes are complex.
To redeem Bloxnote codes, click on the Settings button in the top left-hand corner of the screen, then scroll to the bottom of the Settings window to find the redemption box. Enter a code from above and click the green Redeem button to claim your rewards. You can do this during a game at any time other than in the meeting room - but you probably shouldn't.
Expired Bloxnote codes
VISITS200K - 1,000x Apples
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 500x Apples
SRRYFORSHUTDOWN - 500x Apples
RELEASE - 500x Apples
There are already some expired promos since Bloxnote launched in September 2026, so we can expect codes to come and go very quickly, meaning you should redeem any valid codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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