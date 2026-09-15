Valheim 1.0 lets cheaters earn achievements by admitting their crimes and then cheating even harder: "Oden will surely know if you use it dishonourably"

Sometimes, developers like to have a little fun with cheaters. Valheim developer Iron Gate Studio has decided to throw people who use console commands a bone by still allowing them to log achievements – if they enter another, comically long cheat code, that is.
Prior to an update on September 11, players using developer commands in-game relegated them from getting any of Valheim's achievements. A simple, but effective way of accepting this is how some fans choose to play, and making ramifications clear.
Valheim recently entered 1.0, bringing 50 new awards people can gather, and what seems like a review of the community policies regarding those who use these exploits. Now, there's a way to re-enter the arena of in-game trophies, and it's hilariously on the nose.
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If you have devcommands turned on, enter the following: "yesiuseddevcommandsbutiwantmyachievementsanyway". All that, no full stop or quotation marks, and you're back achievement hunting like normal.
I mean, what other phrase would you use? Might as well be straightforward about it. Funnily enough, I wouldn't guess this if I were trying to figure it out, because it seems too obvious, which just makes it more fun.
"The fixes include a function to let you opt into using achievements even though you have been blocked from doing so because of previous usage of devcommands," read the patch notes. "We will leave it to your own judgement whether or not to activate this function – Oden will surely know if you use it dishonourably."
Your path to Valhalla is in question here, just be cool and all will be well.
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