The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping trailer teases the darkest story yet for the franchise

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Everyone has their game face on in preview for the action-packed Hunger Games prequel

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer 2 – Joseph Zada - YouTube The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (2026) Official Trailer 2 – Joseph Zada - YouTube
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The odds are in favor of Hunger Games fans today, as an all-new trailer for the prequel movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, has arrived online. The movie chronicles the 50th Annual Hunger Games, which introduced Panem to legendary District 12 Tribute Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada), who would one day become a valuable ally to Katniss Everdeen and Peta Mellark. He'd also end up looking a lot like Woody Harrelson.

Once again evoking vibes somewhere between Midsommar and Thor: Ragnarok, this is the only bright glimmer in an otherwise dark tale that will leave broken hearts and bodies all over the place. Director Francis Lawrence once again returns as the gamesmaster of proceedings, joined by some truly inspired casting choices giving their takes on fan-favorite heroes and villains.

Ralph Fiennes is proving he can once again be a smug, punchable villain as President Snow, while Elle Fanning is giving all smiles as her iteration of Effie Trinket. Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman is proving he'll deliver and might take the title of favorite version of the character after Stanley Tucci.

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Naturally, there's also some eye-watering game action as Zada runs for his life alongside other Tributes. McKenna Grace, Molly McCann, and The Long Walk scene-stealer, Ben Wang, play District 12 Tributes Maysilee Donner, Louella McCoy, and Wyatt Callow respectively. The whole thing is giving me serious original movie vibes, and I cannot wait to see if it's a return to form for the hit franchise.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on November 20. Keep up to date on every upcoming movie in 2026 with our guide.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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