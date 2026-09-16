When is Resident Evil on streaming? Speculation on when it could hit Netflix

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Here's our best guess for when to get locked and loaded for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie coming to streaming

Austin Abrams as Bryan in Resident Evil
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Resident Evil movie will be shuffling its way into theaters this week, all bloodied and bitey, but you might already be wondering when it's going to land on streaming services. It's here that we advise you to take a breath, reserve your ammo, and wait a while, because there’s no streaming date in sight just yet. Having said that, with the hype well and truly at breaking point and the initial reactions to Zach Cregger's trip into Raccoon City being incredibly positive, we're going to weigh in on just when and where Resident Evil might appear when it does come to streaming.

Cregger's new take on the beloved survival horror franchise follows Bryan (Weapons familiar, Austin Abrams), a hospital courier on a delivery from hell that will send him to the city where the locals are about to get real hungry. In no time at all, he's checking every drawer for green herbs, scared to turn every corner, and trying not to get nibbled on through the whole process. Good luck with that.

There's a lot to consider when it comes to Resident Evil's arrival on streaming, not simply for where it might turn up, but how long before it makes an appearance. Perhaps the biggest factor is its success in theaters, which could give us plenty of time to gather a new stack of cushions to hide behind before watching it from the comfort of our own homes.

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Resident Evil streaming release date speculation

Austin Abrams as Bryan in Resident Evil

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Resident Evil will be making its blood-and-guts-soaked debut in theaters on September 18, so if you want to see it as soon as possible, you'll have to watch it while publicly screaming in terror just like the rest of us. Still, the movie's success could leave you waiting longer to see it anywhere else.

Its worth noting that after Weapons – which hit theaters on August 8 – became the mega hit that it was, Cregger's movie made it onto streaming on October 24, catching fans at the peak of spooky season. In the case of Resident Evil, the gap is a little too tight to make it in time for Halloween, so it might arrive closer to the end of the year, or even early January 2027. Thankfully, we'll be better prepared to know exactly where it'll pop up.

Following Netflix and Sony's licensing deal earlier this year, the streaming service will be the first port of call for every Sony Pictures project after theatrical release. As a result, you can have your gun (or your remote) trained on the big red N as the place to watch it in the future. The average time from big screen to small screen with this venture is around 120 days, but depending on the movie’s success (Deadline reports it could reach $50 million on its opening weekend), that could be a little longer.

Should you want to spend more time with filmic frights set in the beloved franchise's world, six Resident Evil movies composed of animated and live-action entries are available to watch on Netflix right now. The Milla Jovovich-led films Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, and Resident Evil: Retribution are all available to stream.

You can also watch the animated movies Resident Evil: Damnation and Resident Evil: Vendetta, plus the animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which all focus on the core characters of the video game franchise. Then there's the short-lived Netflix live-action Resident Evil series, but the less said about that, the better.

All that should tide you over until Cregger's attempt lands on streaming. Honestly, if you manage to watch them all by then, you deserve your own STARS badge. As mentioned, Resident Evil arrives in theatres on September 18.

For more scares, check out our full guide to upcoming horror movies in 2026.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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