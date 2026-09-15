The Last of Us season 3 might be the final season, according to HBO boss

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We definitely thought we were getting a fourth season

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6
(Image credit: HBO)

After plenty of speculation, HBO boss Casey Bloys may have just confirmed that The Last of Us will end after season 3.

"I think [showrunner] Craig [Mazin] has planned it as the final season," Bloys told Deadline, when asked to confirm whether or not it would be the final season.

Last year, composer Jake Staley told the The Last of Us: Savage Starlight podcastthat "there’ll be at least two more seasons, no question" after HBO announced season 3. Keep in mind that season 1 told the story of The Last of Us video game over nine hour-long episodes, with season 2 telling just one half of The Last of Us Part 2. The first half of Part 2 tells Ellie's side of the story, with the second half focusing on Abby – which is what season 3 will do. A fourth season would make a lot of sense, as the final part of the game takes place sometime later and showcases Ellie's life with Dina before she and Abby have their big final fight.

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As someone who has played their way through both games, I definitely believe that Abby's story deserves its own dedicated season (since that's the way they chose to break it up. They could've done an every-other-episode perspective switch instead, but alas). That being said, it's possible that the last part of the game will be crammed into a big epic series finale... but we'll just have to wait and see.

The Last of Us season 3 is expected to premiere on HBO in 2027. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on HBO Max, and keep up with new TV shows on the way.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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