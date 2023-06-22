The team behind the Secret Invasion AI titles respond to backlash

The team behind the much-maligned Secret Invasion titles has clarified that AI was just "one tool" of many used by human artists when creating the sequence.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Method Studios explained how "utilizing a custom AI tool for [the titles] perfectly aligned with the project's overall theme and the desired aesthetic."

However, the company claims AI was used in tandem with human artists and storyboarders to achieve that effect.

"AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used," the statement read, adding: "No artists' jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams."

It continued: "The entire process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial storyboard phase, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final compositing stage."

The controversy all stemmed from an interview that director Ali Selim gave with Polygon, indicating that the Secret Invasion title sequence was created using AI technology. While Method Studios says otherwise, it's a decision that has received a considerable amount of backlash online as the debate around using AI for art continues.

"When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?" Selim said.

Secret Invasion – titles and all – is now streaming on Disney Plus.